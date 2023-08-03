BETHANY SEES THE STARS to Premiere At Copious Love Productions

Explore themes of hope, loss, and the power of relationships in this cosmic meditation.
If you had the chance to leave your less-than-stellar life behind for a new one on literally, a different planet...would you take it? Copious Love Productions invites you to Bethany Sees the Stars-a hilarious and heart-cracking World Premiere play by Emily Golden, directed by Kathryn Stewart.
15-year-old Bethany spends her days in an eternal funk. But when a letter arrives inviting her to be a crew member on the first manned mission to Mars, she has an opportunity to leave it all behind. With her journey fast approaching, Bethany must turn to the all-knowing constellations for the answer to an impossible choice. Funny and tender, Bethany Sees the Stars is a cosmic meditation on hope, loss, and the ability of relationships to hurt us or heal us in our most vulnerable seasons of life.
Copious Love's first full production since 2018, come celebrate this beautiful new play, a storyteller with local roots, and these amazing artists:
The Cast
Jade Guillory
Lola Rei Fukushima
Lauren Megan McCarthy
Olivia Lee
Daniel Christensen
Special Events:
Industry Night - Monday August 28
Young Theatremakers Night - September 1
Post-Play Panel - September 7
Playwright Talkback - September 9
Tickets:Click Here
Single: $5 - $40 sliding scale, all ages, general seating
TeenTix: $5 cash, day of show, in-person
COVID-19 Info: No masks required, but recommended (excluding masked performances on 8/28, 8/31, & 9/8).
Content Transparency: Loss, Mention of suicide
Emily Golden (she/her, playwright) is thrilled to see Bethany Sees The Stars make it to the stage at last! A Seattle native, she holds an MFA in Creative Writing and Environment from Iowa State University where she currently teaches. Her short play, The Best We Can Do, recently came in second in the festival of shorts at Edmonds Driftwood Players. It was also featured as part of Fusion's Second Seven Readings in New Mexico, as well as by The Orange Players in Connecticut. Her play Lobstermen in Love was recorded for Theatre Viscera's Queer Plays Podcast and is available for download. Emily is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. Thanks to Kathryn, Andrew, and all the Copious Love Folks for their talent and hard work.
Copious Love Productions is a theatre company focusing on supporting the professional development of playwrights and their work. We seek to amplify traditionally marginalized and emerging voices through emotionally truthful, psychologically deep, and authentic storytelling. And we love to create a collaborative community of artists and audiences.
