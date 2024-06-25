As If Theatre Company to Present Fourth Annual Short-Play Festival THE KENMORE QUICKIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As If Theatre Company will present its fourth annual short-play festival, The Kenmore Quickies - Location. Location. Location, running August 9-11, 2024, at the Kenmore Community Club. Each year the Quickies features eight prompted short plays written, directed and performed by local theatre artists. At the June kick-off event, eight directors and 15 actors were randomly assigned to eight playwrights who were given a specific prompt from which to write a ten-minute play in a four-week timeframe. The festival will be a weekend of performances of all of the plays, with a winning play chosen by the audience. This year the prompts are different locations in and around As If Theatre's hometown of Kenmore. Each playwright is tasked with using the location they were given as inspiration for their play. As an added twist, each playwright was also assigned a genre - from romantic comedy to science fiction and everything in between.

“We can hardly believe we're in the fourth year of The Kenmore Quickies.” says As If Theatre's Artistic Director, Cindy Giese French. “This years' playwrights, directors, and actors are just fantastic and we're so excited to see what is created from this talented group and how they'll bring these original stories to life. The Quickies scripts always tend to be funny, a little weird, often heartful, and always entertaining. This year will be no exception!”

Playwrights for 2024's The Kenmore Quickies - Location. Location. Location. are Pamela Hobart Carter, John C. Davenport, Mary Guthrie, Jordan Henderson, Emily Hoffman, Jay Jenkins, Andrew Meyers, and Taryn Pearce. Directors are Terry Boyd, John Clark, Kira Dorrian, Amy Gentry, Miryam Gordon, Diane Jamieson, Ashley Rose Klimper, and Jay Vilhauer. Actors in this year's festival are Terry Boyd, Jillian Faulk, Aaron Fry, Brynne Garman, Mary Guthrie, Emily Hoffman, Ashley Rose Klimper, Jane Martin Lynch, Noelle Mestres, Jeremy Radick, Noel Sherrard, Evan Strasnick, Mike Tucker, Mark Velednitsky, Jay Vilhauer, and Yvonne Williams.

Show dates/ times: Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 10 at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, August 11 at 5:00pm. All plays will be presented at each performance. The audience favorite will be announced after the Sunday performance. Tickets are on sale now for $20 with the Saturday, 2 pm performance Pay What You Can. Purchases can be made at asiftheatre.com.

