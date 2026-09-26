Annex Theatre Announces 40th Season Themed LET THE RECORD SHOW
The milestone season will continue to feature the theater's established Work-In-Progess series, creating a 4-day festival of readings.
Since 1986, Annex has nurtured Bold New Work that amplifies underrepresented voices and speaks with urgency to the world we live in. As a democratic, all-volunteer collective, their goal is to create space for risk and resourcefulness, giving generations of locally beloved and nationally-known theatre makers a starting point and a home to which they can return.
Annex has empowered artists with the opportunity to discover hidden talents and refine their craft. In the last couple decades they have intentionally focused on new work from local playwrights, helping them build connections by producing their shows, believe in nurturing and expanding the theater community rooted in collaboration, resourcefulness, and invention.
This season Annex's development process is moving further by consolidating their Work-In-Progess readings into two 4-day festival style weekends: WIP FEST in February and November. They will also continue the Work-In-Progress Showcase from last season; producing one of the previous season's readings as a fully realized MainStage show.
Join us for Season 40: Let the Record Show, where we bring together the lessons of the past and the panic of our possible futures into a living record of our present.
40 Years of Annex Theatre Woven Together in:
Atomic Wild
Conceived by Maridee Slater
December 3–19, 2026
Moving between Seattle's Century 21 World's Fair, the uranium boom of the Atomic West, and 40 years of art-making at Annex Theatre, Atomic Wild looks at the strange promises we make about what comes next: the futures we advertise, the futures we build, and the stories that survive their makers.
Developed with the Annex community through a collaborative devising process, Atomic Wild asks: What do we inherit? What do we bury? What refuses to disappear? And what can the future hold?
SEASON 40 MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS
I'm Sorry, Jon
Written by Andrew Shanks
Directed by Lucien Oberleitner
October 14–30, 2027
Struggling cartoonist, Jon, avoids going to therapy and instead adopts a lethargic, anti-authoritarian talking cat - who may or may not be an eldritch creature of mischief hellbent on destroying existence itself. As their “friendship” grows, so does the body count, with Jon's descent into madness threatening to take everyone he loves with him.
“I'm Sorry, Jon” is a cosmic horror comedy that takes the Garfield comic strip you know, breaks it and twists it into a funhouse of nightmares, puppetry, and body horror.
WIP FEST: WORK-IN-PROGRESS FESTIVAL
Annex's long-running Work-In-Progress series now takes the form of two four-day festival weekends, giving playwrights, directors, and actors the chance to test-drive new work in front of live audiences as it evolves into a full production.
Full show descriptions can be found at annextheatre.org.
Weekend #1 — February 25–28, 2027
Take One, Leave One — Written by Kendra Budd
Lahar Zone — Written by Jessi Pitts
FISSION — Written by Jonathan Golob
Weekend #2 — November 4–7, 2027
Party in the USA — Written by Max Koh
Gay Lincoln Play — Written by Richard Klem
Psychowheelers — Written by Marcus Gorman and JoJo Stiletto
CO-PRODUCTIONS AND EXTRAS
Season 40 also brings a slate of co-productions and special projects to the Annex stage and beyond, continuing the company's tradition of partnering with independent artists on work that doesn't fit neatly into a single main stage slot.
SUBJECT
Written by Raya Tuffaha
Directed by Melanie Godsey
April 30–May 9, 2027
Tara's near Puget Sound for the first time since college, and someone with a familiar face remembered her name. That someone is Vic, who, despite being dead set on winning a local photography contest with his dad's old camera, has no clue where to begin. And they're both gonna be okay. Starting over is easier with a partner who sees you. Right? SUBJECT is an up-close anti-rom com about holding each other.
Broken Harts
Conceived and created by Steve Lange
July 2–10, 2027
It's the last night on Earth (cause unspecified) and our audience has joined us for an intimate acoustic concert as the legendary Hart sisters reunite for one last performance of their hits before everyone perishes in the morning.
ArtsCensus
Conceived and created by Ozzy Wagner and Willa Barnett
Dates TBA
A forthcoming documentary theater piece which will investigate the changing arts landscape in Seattle through a human lens, using excerpts from interviews from working artists who have experienced Seattle's major cultural and financial shift over the last two decades.
From Far Away
Conceived and created by Daisy Schreiber
Dates TBA
A princess has been trapped in a very, very tall tower by a very, very evil wizard for as long as she can remember. Every night she sings a lullaby to the sky, out her single window, to comfort herself. She is friends with the sky, and the birds, and sleeps on a bed of stones. She understands her world perfectly. Except, maybe she's not as trapped as she thinks she is? This play is based on the lullaby "Good Night" by The Roches.
For general inquiries, show details, or to learn more about Annex Theatre's Season 40, you can always reach us directly: info@annextheatre.org / www.annextheatre.org
For ticket questions, accessibility info, and anything related to visiting the theatre: boxoffice@annextheatre.org
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