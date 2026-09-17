ARSENIC AND OLD LACE to Open at Tacoma Little Theatre
Christopher Nardine directs the dark comedy with a cast including Odie Taylor as Mortimer Brewster and Luke Storaasli as Teddy Brewster.
Tacoma Little Theatre will present an audience favorite, Arsenic and Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring. This classic comedy will play October 16-November 1, 2026, just in time for the Halloween season.
Drama critic Mortimer Brewster's engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts' window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two women aren't just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts' penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police—not to mention Mortimer's own hesitancy about marriage—it'll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. As the chaos grows, Mortimer struggles to keep his family's secrets hidden. This classic comedy is murderously funny.
Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Arsenic and Old Lace features the talents of Rosalie Hilburn as Abby Brewster, Sharry O'Hare as Martha Brewster, Odie Taylor as Mortimer Brewster, Josephine Hampton as Elaine Harper, Luke Storaasli as Teddy Brewster, BEN STAHL as Jonathan Brewster, Scott Welborn as Dr. Einstein, Joe DeRosier as Officer O'Hara, Micheal O'Hara as The Rev. Dr. Harper, Kerry Bringman as Officer Brophy, Roger Iverson as Officer Klein, Eric Cuestas-Thompson as Lieutenant Rooney, Steve Tarry as Mr. Witherspoon, and Alex Koerger as Mr. Gibbs.
The production team features: Christopher Nardine (Director), Nora McCarthy (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), From The Closet (Costume Design), Ashley Crow (Props Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), and Chandler Garry (Sound Design).
Arsenic and Old Lace will run Friday, October 16, through Sunday, November 1, 2026, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.
There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone. The performance on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.
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