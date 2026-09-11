Andrew Coopman Named Associate Producing Director at Tacoma Little Theatre

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Tacoma Little Theatre has announced Andrew Coopman as its new Associate Producing Director. Coopman returns to TLT after previously directing The Wizard of Oz, bringing extensive experience as a director/choreographer, producer, educator, and artistic leader.

As Associate Producing Director, Coopman will serve as a senior artistic partner to Managing Artistic Director Chris Serface, helping guide TLT's production process, artistic programming, and operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to TLT,” said Chris Serface, Managing Artistic Director. “Their artistic vision, production experience, and commitment to artists and community make them an excellent addition to the TLT leadership team.”

“Returning to TLT was always a hope,” said Andrew Coopman. “The Wizard of Oz continues to be one of my proudest productions in my career. Moving to New York to be a director/choreographer only confirmed what I love most about theatre: being a part of community theatre making. So, I'm excited to return to the Pacific Northwest as a more experienced artistic leader and producer to work at a theatre that continually invests in its community while producing quality theatrical work.”

Drawn to new plays, musicals, devised work, and unexpected conversations between contemporary and classical texts, Andrew creates rehearsal rooms rooted in curiosity, generosity, and artistic rigor. They are particularly passionate about developing new work and collaborating with playwrights, composers, directors, and emerging artists to shape stories from their earliest stages of exploration through production. Whether directing a world premiere, reimagining a classic, or building an immersive theatrical experience, they seek to create work that feels deeply human, emotionally resonant, and alive in the present moment.

At the center of Andrew's work is a commitment to artist care. They believe the way a production is made matters as much as the final performance itself, and strives to build collaborative processes where artists can take risks, discover new possibilities, and bring their fullest selves into the room.

Coopman's work spans regional, educational, nonprofit, and commercial-adjacent theatre across the United States and internationally. Their directing and choreography credits include work with The Tank-NYC, Ghostlight Ensemble Chicago, TheatreWorksUSA, Village Theatre, Seattle Opera, Studio East, Lakewood Playhouse, and other regional organizations.

A recipient of the Drama League FutureNow Fellowship, Coopman holds degrees from the University of Washington, New York University, and Whitworth University, and is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

Coopman officially joins the TLT leadership team as the organization continues its commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking theatre while creating opportunities for artists, volunteers, students, and audiences to connect through the shared experience of live performance.

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