A Victorian Country Christmas Returns This Holiday Season

A Victorian County Christmas (AVCC) is back! Shop for one-of-a-kind items at hundreds of stores in the Marketplace, see outstanding holiday entertainment and taste delicious food at the 33rd annual holiday extravaganza Dec. 1-5 at the Western Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

The must-see event is complemented by free professional entertainment and activities, incredible shopping, a wine garden and don't forget Santa!

"Christmas truly does start at A Victorian Country Christmas! Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, see professional stage shows and concerts including the Singing Nativity, visit Santa's Village and hop aboard the Santa Tram too. It is all free with the price of admission. There is no better way to kick off the season!" said Shari Furnstahl, the producer of AVCC.

Attractions and entertainment include Santa's Village, The Extreme Tree Lighting, The Singing Nativity as well as stage show featuring The Silver Spurs Country Western Review, Dysfunction Junction Bluegrass Band, The Boylan-Nims Family Band, The Boot Boogie Babes, The Tacoma Youth Symphony, Miss Washington and Miss Washington's Outstanding Teen Showcase and so much more!

Fun for the entire family!

Spotlight Concert Sponsored by 98.9 the Bull Featuring Parmalee, a tight-knit Southern country-rock band who also dip their toes into pop and hip-hop sounds. Hailing from North Carolina, Parmalee deals with the familiar themes of love, hometown loyalty and good times with tunes that have a big heartland sound and memorable choruses! They will perform at 7 pm on Dec. 4.

Santa's Village: Visit Santa, write Christmas wishes in the Magical Mailbox, see lights and Christmas displays.

Winter Wine Garden is the perfect way to relax at AVCC. Located next to the Holiday Jubilee Theater, fine wines are available for purchase. Open daily, the Winter Wine Garden is sponsored by Constellation Brand Wines and Spirits.

The Singing Nativity: Sponsored by Spirit 105.3 Radio, the Singing Nativity is a must-see! Performers share new holiday songs and classic Christmas carols in this retelling of the Christmas story.

The Holiday Jubilee Theater features professional stage shows and concerts daily which include the Fantastic Stardust Follies, the Tacoma Youth Symphony, Boylan Nims Family Band, Dysfunction Junction Bluegrass Band, Silver Spurs Country Western Revue, Will Power Big Band, Miss Washington Talent and Evening Gown Showcase, The Dance Academy (TDA) of Puyallup, The TDA Ballet Company, TDA Musical Theater Company, The High Impact Competitive Dance Team and more!



Extreme Tree Lighting: Don't miss the annual Extreme Christmas Tree Lighting. Enjoy complimentary hot cider, cookies and holiday music as Santa arrives to light up the 185-foot Extreme Christmas Tree. This special event will take place at 5:45 pm on Dec. 3.



Join us for the 17th annual Senior Day in the Holiday Jubilee Theater: Join us at 10:30 am on Dec. 2. Register to win door prizes.

A Victorian Country Christmas runs Dec. 1-5 at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., in Puyallup. Hours are 10 am to 8 pm Dec. 1-2, 10 am to 9 pm. Dec. 3-4 and 10 am to 6 pm on Dec. 5. Parking is free at designated Washington State Fairgrounds parking lots. Admission is $12. Tickets and information are available at www.avictoriancountrychristmas.com.