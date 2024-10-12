5th Avenue Theatre to Host Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with Barry Bostwick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, will celebrate its 49th anniversary with a stop in Seattle at The 5th Avenue Theatre on October 25 & 26, 2024. Stuck with a flat tire during a storm, Sweethearts Brad and Janet discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, its wild characters, elaborate dances, and rock songs. Get ready to do the “Time Warp” with this live, interactive experience.

Audiences will have an opportunity to see original cast member Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the film, participate in a costume contest, and engage in a performance with local Shadow Cast Bluemouseketeers who will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live' while the full unedited film is shown. All tickets will include a goody bag to be used during the screening. Limited VIP tickets are available for an additional cost and include a meet and greet with Bostwick.

“Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world,” said Bostwick. “We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple - Brad and Janet, Patricia Quinn as Magenta - and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff.

This cult classic movie musical promises an evening of outrageous fun, memorable characters, and unforgettable madness. Catch The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Seattle October 25 & 26, 2024. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone or by visiting the box office. For more information visit www.5thavenue.org.

Content Advisory: The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie is rated R for strong sexual content including dialogue, violence, and language.

Additional Show Information: https://www.5thavenue.org/shows/2024-25/rocky-horror/

Facebook: 5thAve Instagram: @The5thAvenueTheatre TikTok: @the5thavenuetheatre

About The 5th Avenue Theatre:

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the

community we love with the art form we love—giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with big talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and one of our region's largest performing arts employers, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 30,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

