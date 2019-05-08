18th and Union Presents One-Woman Show PIECES OF HER

Pieces of Her , a one-person show about struggling to find your way as a child actress and adult artist, is going up at 18th and Union in Seattle from June 20-22, 2019. The 70-minute, semi-autobiographical play is written and performed by actress, singer, songwriter Sara Carbone.

In the play Sara sings, speaks, and dances her way through over a dozen characters and multiple musical styles , almost entirely without instruments.

Interested parties can read more about Sara and the play by visiting www.piecesofher.com

Says Sara: "The play captures the experience of growing up as a child actress and into adulthood as an artist and how that journey can be one of incredible joy and magic as well as disillusionment and self-doubt. The piece explores what artists sometimes go through around their art and their sense of themselves, particularly around creating original work."

The play recently debuted at The Pocket Theater in Seattle on April 19.

Sara Carbone has performed since childhood in community, regional and Broadway theater. She has trained at HB Studios and Howard Meyer's Acting Program in New York. Sara has also soloed in multiple choirs and a cappella groups and performed her original pop music with live bands.

18th & Union is a performance space in Seattle's Central District that serves as a home for solo and other portable performance and visual art, including theater, music, dance, comedy, and improv.