10th Anniversary Run of BOHEMIA Comes to Seattle

In 2015, Seattle theatre artists Opal Peachey and Mark Siano came together to create the unique musical cabaret hybrid Bohemia, and 10 years later the show is better than ever as they deliver an anniversary show full of beautiful live music, spectacular fairy dances, acrobatics, comedy, and a whimsical story about a Bohemian composer to drinks way too much absinthe on his quest to immortality.

Presented by Opal Peachey and Mark Siano, this musical combines live orchestral music from classical composers Antonín Dvořák and Frédéric Chopin, with original compositions woven into a show filled with dance, burlesque, comedy, and decadent, naughty fun. Bohemia also features the Green Fairies coming directly to the patron's tables in an immersive experience like no other. Guests receive the traditional French absinthe service with ice fountains, ornate slotted spoons, sugar cubes, and real world class absinthe. Absinthe provided by the award-winning Jade and Lucid absinthes.

The story centers around famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvořák who has hit a wall prior to composing his magnum opus. In a move of desperation he turns to a bottle of absinthe for inspiration. In this whimsical and mystical dream cabaret, Dvořák is visited by the ghost of late composer Frédéric Chopin and a host of green fairies. Chopin and many other famous Bohemians guide Dvořák as they search for the true source of inspiration and grasp at artistic immortality. Bohemia draws heavily from Mark and Opal's favorite artists of the Belle Epoque era. The set and costumes are inspired by the art of Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand interweave with fictional green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original musical theatre songs.

The show runs January 17 - 26, 2025 for 12 performances at the Triple Door. For tickets and information, call the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visit their website at www.thetripledoor.net

"Seattle audiences have helped propel us to amazing heights and after ten years of performances we're elated to have the chance to celebrate with them once again," says creator Opal Peachey. "When we started this show, we were worried it was too esoteric and it wouldn't sell, and that our material about classical composers would be too niche to ever reach larger audiences, but we loved the subject, and we were so wrong! We are just thrilled with how Seattle audiences have rewarded us for our efforts; 10 years and going strong with bigger audiences every year."

Bohemia is produced by and starring Mark Siano, director and creator of the holiday sellout hit A Very Die Hard Christmas. Café Nordo founding company member and co-executive producer Opal Peachey stars as Chopin, embodying the historical composer by playing one of Chopin's nocturnes live on The Triple Door's Grand Steinway piano.

