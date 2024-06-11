Seattle Theatre Group Reveals 2024/25 Performing Arts Series Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group has announced its 2024/25 Performing Arts Series, the program that creates space for Pacific Northwest audiences to connect with the greatness of legacy artists and discover the innovation of new talent. The season features more than 15 different acts including a new major STG commission from dance and visual art company zoe | juniper and punk band Xiu Xiu, the return of the ever-popularPotted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Experience, indigenous storytelling from The Aunties, and exceptional dance from Dance Theatre of Harlem.

2023/24 Series subscriptions are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine St. Single tickets to all shows go on sale June 20.

“Our Performing Arts Series centers storytellers, entertainers, and artists with big ambition—people who are growing, reaching, and creating to bring community together,” said Jack McLarnan, STG’s Associate Director of Performing Arts Programs. “At STG we always want to make space for magic and fun and celebrate the potential for greatness in all of us. The shows in this season do just that, and we are excited to continue to create opportunities for audiences to discover something new.”

The 2024/25 lineup also includes Black Violin’s Then & Now, a performance that merges string arrangements with modern hip-hop beats and vocals; Seattle Rock Orchestra performing the music of Led Zeppelin and The Beatles; the return of Mariachi Sol De Mexico de José Hernandez; the whimsical and dazzling holiday spectacular Holidaze from Cirque Dreams; internationally renowned musical group Pink Martini; the percussion sensation STOMP for a weeklong stay; Music From The Sole, a tap dance and live music company that blurs the line between concert dance and music performance and celebrates tap's roots in the African diaspora; master sitarist Anoushka Shankar; world-renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven; Zakir Hussain performing Masters of Percussion; Japanese Taiko drumming group Yamato Drummers; Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” in Concert; and Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali, the majestic qawwali music from the nephews and living legacy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Black Violin – Then & Now

Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at The Paramount

For nearly two decades, Black Violin has been merging string arrangements with modern hip-hop beats and vocals and building bridges in communities along the way. Now 2x Grammy Award nominees, Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste first met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers.

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs Led Zeppelin – III & IV

Saturday, October 12, 2024, at The Moore

Seattle Rock Orchestra doesn't hide behind a rock band... it is the rock band! Utilizing strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of exciting guest vocalists, Seattle Rock Orchestra delivers high energy tribute shows unlike any other.

The Aunties

Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at The Moore

The Aunties is an invitation to come together to honor the women that shape, heal, and uphold Indigenous communities—the aunties—through an evening of contemporary storytelling, shared live from the stage alongside familial and archival photographs, and works of legacy.

Mariachi Sol De Mexico de José Hernandez

Saturday, November 23, 2024, at The Moore

Jóse Hernàndez is a master of mariachi music. An internationally recognized musician, composer and educator, Jóse Hernàndez continues to break boundaries in the world of mariachi. A fifth-generation mariachi, Jóse brings the pleasure of mariachi music to audiences all across the globe.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 6 - 7, 2024, at The Paramount

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid,” while 6ABC Philadelphia states, “You will be on the edge of your seat!”

Pink Martini

Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at The Paramount

Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages on six continents. After making their European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play at iconic venues around the world, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Kennedy Center, Sydney Opera House, the Paris Grand Rex, and Carnegie Hall. In fall 2024, Pink Martini will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

STOMP

January 23 - 26, 2025, at The Moore

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.

Music From The Sole – “I Didn’t Come to Stay”

Thursday, January 30, 2025, at The Moore

Music From The Sole is a tap dance and live music company that blurs the line between concert dance and music performance and celebrates tap's roots in the African diaspora. Led by Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and composer and bassist Gregory Richardson, their work draws from Afro-Brazilian, jazz, soul, house, rock, and Afro-Cuban styles.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

March 8 - 9, 2025, at The Paramount

In its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.

Thursday, March 13, 2025, at The Moore

To read a list of Anoushka Shankar’s accomplishments is to read many life stories in one: masterful sitarist; film composer; impassioned activist; the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield; the first Indian musician to perform live or to serve as presenter at the Grammy Awards with nine nominations under her belt, and the first Indian woman to be nominated; one of the first five female composers to have been added onto the UK A-level music syllabus. Immersed from a young age on the world stage, with over a quarter-century’s performing behind her, she is a singular, genre-defying artist across realms - classical and contemporary, acoustic and electronic.

March 19 - 23, 2025, at The Erickson Theater

World-renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist Scott Silven brings his unique form of theatrical enchantment to Seattle in “Wonders.” Inspired by the movies of Alfred Hitchcock and fascinated with the enigmatic and unexplainable, the mood is set. Let your guard down and embrace “Wonders,” a shared journey through Silven’s childhood in the lowlands of Scotland and the mysteries that can be conjured through the power of our own imagination.

Zakir Hussain – Masters of Percussion

Sunday, March 23, 2025, at The Moore

The pre-eminent classical tabla virtuoso of our time, Zakir Hussain is appreciated both in the field of percussion and in the music world at large as an international phenomenon and one of the world’s most esteemed and influential musicians. The foremost disciple of his father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha, Zakir was a child prodigy who began his professional career at the age of twelve, accompanying India’s greatest classical musicians and dancers and touring internationally with great success by the age of eighteen.

The Yamato Drummers of Japan

Friday, March 28, 2025, at The Moore

YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture which is well known by Japanese people as the hometown of Japan. They call themselves “YAMATO, the Taiko drumming group that travels all over the world”. They have given more than 4,500 shows across 54 countries around the world since their formation in 1993.

Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” in Concert

Friday, April 4, 2025, at The Moore

In September 2021, after The Metropolitan Opera had been shuttered for over a year, the world-renowned institution opened its season with the first work in its 138 years written by an African American composer: Terence Blanchard’s masterpiece “Fire Shut Up In My Bones.” The overarching theme of this new moment is that opera and classical music are for EVERYONE.

Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali

Saturday, April 5, 2025, at The Moore

Majestic qawwali music from the nephews and living legacy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The Rizwan-Muazzam group is a Qawwali group, led by the internationally acclaimed Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's nephews, Rizwan and Muazzam. Drawing upon a rich vein of Islamic and Sufi poetry, Qawwali music is a centuries-old form of Sufi devotional music from the Indian subcontinent in which romantic love is a metaphor for spiritual adoration and mystical enlightenment.

Potted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Experience

April 15 - 20, 2025, at The Moore

Playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band & Magical Mystery Tour

May 10 – 11, 2025, at The Moore

Seattle Rock Orchestra doesn't hide behind a rock band... it is the rock band! Utilizing strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and a rotating cast of exciting guest vocalists, Seattle Rock Orchestra delivers high energy tribute shows unlike any other.

zoe | juniper + Xiu Xiu

May 17 – 18, 2025, at The Moore

Dance and visual art company, zoe | juniper, is collaborating with punk band Xiu Xiu on an evening-length live music and dance performance choreographed and directed by Zoe Scofield, with visuals by Juniper Shuey and music by Jamie Stewart and Hyunhye Seo (Xiu Xiu). This exciting collaboration, which is a major commission by STG, examines The Crucible, the reversal of Roe vs Wade, the backlash against the #MeToo movement, the insidious virus of patriarchy, and Jordan Peele’s horror films as the project’s backbone.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







