theSpace UK Brings Over 75 New Shows to Edinburgh Fringe

Theatre

Apartness is a new multimedia hybrid: it's part live stand-up, part film, and features Sylvester McCoy & Linda Marlowe in a tale of two isolated souls and their devilish comedian saviour. From the award-winning writer of Rust, Helena Fox, comes Blue & Pip - a modern-day folktale about the patriarchal healthcare system and the ebbing of the tides.



Blink & You'll Miss It is an emotional dark comedy highlighting the wonders and fragility of life, which will have you howling with laughter and reaching for the tissues. Hiya Dolly! features the cute, attention-seeking lamb who became the most famous sheep in history. Andy Jordan Productions brand new show is packed with science, 'Dollified' Scottish tunes and laughs.



Based, like Hitchcock's film, on the Daphne du Maurier short story, The Birds is a thrilling psychodrama about what happens when nature turns against humanity. Nostalgic, hilarious, touching and beautiful, Tim Whitnall's tells the tale of a national treasure in Morecambe. Step aside HG Wells, take a break Jeff Wayne, back to your trailer Tom Cruise; with one loop pedal, War of the Worlds (On a Budget) features lots of cardboard and many hats, where our new hero will save the day (maybe)! Music

Expect music, whisky and mischief with 2 Guys, 3 Drams: The Ultimate Live Blues and Whisky Experience as they play some stomping blues music and serve you three superb Scotch whiskies.



She Had it Coming from The Tone Roses is a brand-new, all-female a cappella show created by ICCA UK finalists! Set in purgatory, five women must fight for a place in heaven and avoid fiery hell. Musicals & Cabaret

Young Jenny is convinced she'll never find love in Color Inside the Lines. Love, destiny and memory collide in this touchingly funny solo musical from Flying Solo.



Puppets, from Olivia Ruggiero, is one hour of existential crisis and millennial dread about dating whilst simultaneously destroying your happy childhood memories of Sesame Street.



Finally Best of Cabaret returns with an all-star diverse rotating cast of international and regional seasoned artists in the genre. Comedy

MATES: The Improvised 90s Sitcom is inspired by classic sitcoms, could this show BE any funnier? From the award-winning minds behind CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation and Sex, Lies & Improvisation.



Described as 'one of the freshest of the fresh' by Kate Copstick, Fraser Brown takes the audience on a dark analysis of his anxieties in It's Fraser Brown, I'm Afraid. At 22, Fraser (hopefully) has the majority of his life ahead of him, but is preoccupied with what's happened up to now. There are plenty of shows to pour over and ponder for the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. About theSpaceUK

Established in 1995, theSpaceUK hosts the largest and most diverse programme at the fringe. Companies, both professional & amateur, are given an affordable, supportive and professional platform to showcase their work.



About the venue

theSpaceUK operates 18 venues across 7 sites including: theSpace@Surgeon'sHall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on North Bridge, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45. Further details will be revealed in the coming months.



Follow us

www.thespaceuk.com

@thespaceuk

facebook.com/thespaceuk