teatrito Presents THE GOSPEL OF JOAN (CRAWFORD)

teatrito will present The Gospel of Joan (Crawford) as part of Edinburgh Fringe.

this is gonna be the time…

Five would-be somebodies find themselves united in Hell, part of a trial run to solve Hell's overpopulation problem. Faced with a poker match with the devil's right-turned dealer – the one and only Joan Crawford – these women must vie against each other for a spot in Heaven, all while contending sins, histories, sexual identity, and their own dispensability... because in this game, winning is more than eternity – it is fame. The Gospel of Joan (Crawford) is a comedic queer retelling of what the afterlife might be and a whimsical tale on the meanings of fame, legacy, and what it means to live (or die) in a seemingly inescapable system. Although hilariously irreverent and out of this world, the show allows the viewer to extend an Olive Branch towards the existential horrors that mask our lives. In short, this show is anything but banal.

Sydney Green (she/her, playwright & associate producer) is a queer playwright originally from New York, currently in her first year at the New School for her MFA in Contemporary Theater and Performance. Her art focuses on generational love and rewriting historically disenfranchised people(s) back into their stories. Sofi Lopez Arredondo (they/them, director & associate producer) is a theatre artist from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, passionate about care and consent-based practices in theatre, exciting narratives centering marginalized experiences, working towards a liberated theatre practice, and camp (always camp!!). Sofi is the Artistic Director of teatrito, and a recent graduate from NYU Gallatin, where they studied a concentration titled Queering and Decolonizing Theatre.

To learn more about them visit sofilopezarredondo.com. The Gospel of Joan (Crawford) stars Michael Bogardus, C. Breene Halaby, Susana Gômez, Niray Almonte, Amanda Whyte, Eka Savajol and Divya Sarma.

teatrito is a Mexican-led emerging theatre collective based out of New York championing new work development by young theatre artists. Led by producing director Reyna Carrillo and artistic director Sofi Lopez Arredondo, teatrito emerged as a project to support new work development by exciting young theatre artists. teatrito is committed to demystifying the production process while creating theatre spaces firmly rooted in care and consent forward work. As firm believers in the fact that the process of theatre-making should be fun, teatrito is always excited to support joyful projects made possible by teams of queer and poc artists excited by collaborative rehearsal processes and imaginative storytelling. See @teatritotheatre on Instagram or www.teatrito.org for more.

Venue: theSpace @ Venue 45Dates: 12-17 August, 2024

Time: 21:40 (1hr15)

Ticket prices: £12.00

Venues box office: 0131 510 2384 / boxoffice.venue45@thespaceuk.com Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edFringe.com

Suitable for 18+

