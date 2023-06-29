ZOE COOMBS-MARR: THE OPENER To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

ZOE COOMBS-MARR: THE OPENER To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Opener sees the triumphant return of one of the finest comedians to come out of Australia, Zoë Coombs-Marr returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Zoe is set to appear as Dave, one of our worst, open mic hacks, back for his first performance in the UK since slipping into a coma in 2016.

The Opener sees Dave making up for lost time: He's missed Covid, Me Too, Black Lives Matter, TERFS, trans rights, Trump, Marriage Equality, cultural appropriation, body positivity, TikTok, micro dosing, and.... Dave Chappelle's Netflix specials. The world's changed, but Dave's awake and ready to rumble in this comedy show meets existential crisis in a modern world "gone PC mad!". How will Dave react to a word where "cancel culture" is a term thrown around like used tissues?

Zoë Coombs Marr is one of Australia's most accomplished comedians, as silly as she is smart, Zoe has left a path of genre bending and surprising shows behind her. Zoë has worked in comedy and theatre extensively in Australia, the UK and the US. Her show, Trigger Warning (which also featured a hack comedian called Dave) became the must-see comedy phenomenon of 2016 and saw her win a Melbourne Comedy Festival Award and a slew of other accolades. In 2018 she performed her hit festival offering, Bossy Bottom which was subsequently filmed and internationally released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Dave: The Opener will be a thing to behold. An unreconstructed train wreck bought to life with dance, puppets and hallucinations thrown in for good measure. Dave is a character that is both despicable and vulnerable; watch in disbelief as he tries to cram and process the last six years of upheaval into one, very wild hour. This shamanic takeover of Zoë by this comedic Encino Man will be both wildly funny and viscerally cathartic.

Zoë Coombs-Marr: The Opener will be performed at 9.20pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Above) from: 14th - 27th August

Booking Link: Click Here




TICKBOX 2 Comes to Edinburgh
TICKBOX 2 Comes to Edinburgh

Tickbox 2 is semi-autobiographical one woman play which raises issues around race, perception, identity and living up to expectations growing up as a person of colour in Glasgow in the 1970s.

THIRST Comes to Edinburgh in August
THIRST Comes to Edinburgh in August

The solo debut of actor and writer Callum Hughes is a showcase of sympathetic yet humerous diaries on his battles with alcoholism, his life as a musician, and a reminder that not everything you love is necessarily good for you.

Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Edinburgh based Krystal Evans (Scot Squad, BBC's Comedy Underground) is set to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her brand new, much anticipated show 'The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp'.

Kieran Hodgson: BIG IN SCOTLAND To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Kieran Hodgson: BIG IN SCOTLAND To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The phenomenal Kieran Hodgson is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with his highly anticipated new show 'Big In Scotland'.

