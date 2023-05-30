YUCK Circus Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

YUCK isn't lightly throwing around women's issues – it's literally throwing women. Their high-flying acrobatics and 'ripper' Australian humour is set to tear into this year's Edinburgh Fringe. These Fringe-Favourites are returning to the festival at Assembly's George Square, and if it's anything like last time, you've got to be quick to get tickets.

Since winning the 2019 Fringe World top-tier Martin Sims and Adelaide Fringe Best Emerging Artist with their self-titled debut, YUCK Circus, the company have been touring internationally, picking up dozens of awards, dozens of 5-star reviews, and thrilling thousands from the public along the way.

All-female circus troupes like YUCK are playing an important role in an industry movement towards greater representation of strong female bodies and voices on stage. The powerful physicality of women in traditionally male-dominated circus specialities is aweing audiences across the globe.

This crowd-favourite cast of elite circus artists are bringing their true stories of womanhood to the stage. Using impressive acrobatics and aerial performance they get into the grotesque of beauty standards, bougie art, and gender misconceptions. Presenting their real experiences in full comedy, YUCK makes 'gross' topics as inclusive as they are entertaining.

Director Georgia Deguara attests that it is the cast's underpinning friendship and open, relatable humour that has made the show so endearing to all audiences. “This work is key to our company values- mateship, a good time, and always ready to take the piss. It's these qualities that bring the audience in and have them keen to jump in on the fun. We want to create a space and an experience that's celebrated, especially considering everything us, and the world, have been through as of late!”

It's YUCK's easy-going, playful nature that has audiences at ease and returning to live performance, as they're able to enjoy the comfort of a show that doesn't take itself too seriously.

This show will be at Assembly's Palais du Variété 02 – 28 August this Edinburgh Fringe.

Get in quick, YUCK Circus tickets are available now: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/yuck-circus