YOU'RE SO F**KING CROYDON Inspired By David Bowie Comes To Edinburgh Next Month

Inspired by and challenging the famous David Bowie quote about how much he hated Croydon, Katie Hurley delves into its local culture to find out why it's actually great. Featuring an AI-generated, projected Bowie and celebrating other celebrities who were shaped by her hometown - including Kate Moss, Raye and Stormzy - Katie remembers growing up there in the noughties, her community and club culture. Blending music, dance, comedy, spoken word and audience interaction, You're SO F**king Croydon is a homage to a town and a time, exploring how it can shape you and aims to dispel the notion that being from a particular place diminishes someone's worth.

"It was my nemesis, I hated Croydon with a real vengeance. It represented everything I didn't want in my life, everything I wanted to get away from. I think it's the most derogatory thing I can say about somebody or something: God, it's so f**king Croydon!" David Bowie.

Katie Hurley said, "I started making YSFC during Croydon's time as London Borough of Culture. I've had a love/hate relationship with the area over the years, but finally seeing my home town in the spotlight for something positive got me thinking about everything Croydon has given me and how living here has shaped the person I've become. Whilst the show is rooted in my personal experience, I think everyone can connect to its themes of friendship, self discovery, love, loss and belonging. It's fun, it's nostalgic and has a banging garage soundtrack too!"

Katie Hurley is an actress and writer from Croydon. Her web-series BRONZED, which she co-wrote and stars in, made the final three in the Funny Women Best Comedy Web-series awards October 2020. As an actress, her shows include Blood Rites (VAULT Festival 2020) Binnacle (The Bunker, 2017), The Interrogation of Sandra Bland (Bush Theatre, 2017) and Some Tiny Plays About How Fucked We All Are (Paines Plough, 2016).

You're So F**king Croydon is at Underbelly Colgate, Belly Dancer, 1 - 25 Aug 2024 (not 13), 16.10 (17.10). For tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/you-re-so-f-king-croydon

