Worthing Theatres And Museum Launch 2020 Season - War Of The Worlds, Bryony Kimmings, Headlong, And More

Worthing Theatres and Museum are thrilled to announce their upcoming 2020 season to the public. This season's programme marks a new era, bringing exciting work across multiple artforms for you all to explore. With genres covering theatre, family shows, live music, circus, comedy, dance, exhibitions and film, the programme is designed to entertain a wide range of audiences across the county of Sussex and beyond, and their latest brochure highlights just some of the organisations new incredible projects.



WTM are excited to continue their co-programming partnership with Brighton Festival. Which this year brings you The War of the Worlds, Rhum and Clay's contemporary reimagining of the legendary science fiction thriller; and Born To Manifest, provocative and empowering dance from choreographer Joseph Toonga. Originally from Cameroon but raised in East London Toonga's work simultaneously champions cultural identity and challenges racial stigmas.



In their theatre lineup WTM are particularly proud to be working with the incredible Headlong Theatre, bringing Jitney in September. This exhilarating new production of August Wilson's modern classic explores the fragile bond between eight men, as they live, love and work in a racially segregated, post-Vietnam America.



Other theatre highlights include the critically acclaimed Bryony Kimmings, I'm A Phoenix, Bitch. Which weaves a powerful, dark and joyful masterpiece about motherhood, heartbreak and finding inner strength. The Classic Thriller Theatre Company's adaptation of The Cat and The Canary and returning favourites Theatre Re with their beautifully conceived Birth, a poignant piece that explores the bond between three generations of women, their shared loss, and the strength they discover in each other.



This season also brings an incredible programme of dance and sees WTM welcome TRIBE// as their first ever dance company in residence. This means more fantastic performances from one of the most exciting companies working today and the chance to see the premier of an exclusive outdoor version of beautiful work No Sudden Moves.



The dance programme also includes, Rachael Young's OUT, a powerful interdisciplinary work inspired by personal experiences and ongoing global struggles for LGBTQIA+ rights; and Lost Dog's Juliet & Romeo, that bends dance, theatre and comedy to reveal the real story of Romeo & Juliet.



WTM are also continuing their stunning circus offering, this time across the entire season. The award-winning Ockham's Razor return this June with a beautiful new show, This Time, about time, age and the stories we tell ourselves. While Australian circus favourites, Head First Acrobats present their western themed circus spectacular Railed, Inverted Theatre bring the playful show Box, and newly formed company Head in the Clouds perform their wonderful original show, Hattie.



There are plenty of wonderful family shows to keep everyone entertained! From the amazing new production of David Walliams' best selling story, Billionaire Boy, to Twirlywoos Live and TaleGate Theatre's new adaptation of The Queen's Knickers! WTM are particularly excited to welcome back Katie Pritchard, returning after her starring role as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Worthing's most successful pantomime ever! Join Katie for a high-octane tour of her favourite people in history, complete with high energy songs and lots of laughs!



In comedy, hilarious acts such as Josh Widdicombe, Bridget Christie, Milton Jones and the returning Patrick Monohan will keep you entertained across the entire season. While the season also offers a diverse range of talks, offering insights from speakers such as Will Young, Ben Fogle, Harry Redknapp, Jeremy Vine, Amber Butchart and Suggs. Not forgetting archaeologist James Sainsbury's wonderful programme of talks and walks offering you the opportunity to learn more about the history of the local area and the talks offered by our curation team examining exhibitions in more detail.



An incredible live music offering covers everything from Kate Rusby's exquisite traditional folk to The Rheingans SIsters innovative and contemporary take. Fun filled tributes such as Hello Again: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, The Bluejays: Rock and Roll Revolution and Lost in Music give you a chance to hear all your favourite songs from different eras live! All alongside the regular Worthing Symphony Orchestra's season of concerts and the Jazz Evenings Season.



WTM are also bringing you several wonderful exhibitions alongside their fantastic permanent collections. Anthony Bennett's bold and distinctive Indian Yellow exhibition will be on display in the Main Gallery from May 2020, featuring vibrant and abstract works open to the interpretation of the viewer.



Other exhibition highlights include Mandy Williams atmospheric photography and film exhibition, A Strange and Familiar Sea, Stephanie Smarts unique paper textiles in The Regency Wardrobe, and Bones, Brooches and Windmills, an exhibition celebrating the archaeology and art from Highdown Hill.



WTM also continue their amazing cinema programme bringing you the latest releases, wonderful one-off screenings and spectacular screen-arts. This season will of course see the much awaited return of James Bond, alongside screen-arts such as Kinky Boots, Royal Opera House: Swan Lake, Exhibition On Screen: Frida Kahlo and David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, to name just a few! We also have exciting 35mm screenings of Tremors and Magnolia, and an amazing lineup of Saturday Morning Pictures (Sat, 10:15am) and Silver Screen (Mon, 11:00am) films so there is something for everyone to enjoy!



This season also offers lots of opportunities to get involved! From our amazing family workshops, to great creative courses for adults, and our first ever summer schools with TRIBE// and Conn Artists Theatre company. So if you want to learn a new craft, develop and existing skill or simply have fun WTM has something for you!



Why not find out more about everything WTM has to offer at our Open Day on Saturday 25 April. A unique opportunity to explore all of the WTM venues and meet our team. With a plethora of free activities, performances, tours and exhibitions throughout the day it's an opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful work WTM do, made possible by you.



To pick up a copy of the latest Worthing Theatres and Connaught Cinema Brochure, visit the Connaught Theatre today, or view the upcoming programme online at wtam.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You