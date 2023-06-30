World Premiere Of Benjamin Scheuer's A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Set For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Creative Partners Productions and Aria Entertainment will present the World Premiere of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE by internationally renowned musician Benjamin Scheuer at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

When his daughter Elodie is born, Ben realises the closure he thought he'd found with his own long-dead father needs to be re-examined.

Funny and heart-breaking, A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE is the new 75-minute solo musical from internationally renowned songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator of THE LION and winner of the Drama Desk for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Show creator and performer Benjamin Scheuer says: "I'm thrilled to return to the Edinburgh Fringe to premiere my new solo musical "A Mountain for Elodie." For the last decade, I've been writing songs - about childhood, parenthood, sex, marriage, death - which feel so dangerously honest that I never intended to share them, until I began working with the brilliant Olivier Award-winning director Polly Findlay. On stage, my guitars are my only castmates. I've always tried to do the impossible with my instruments, and in "A Mountain for Elodie," my guitar helps me introduce my long-dead father to my brand-new daughter. This is a show for anyone who is, or has, a parent."

Premiering at the Gilded Balloon's Patter Hoose venue at the Edinburgh Fringe, this special show is directed by Olivier Award-winner Polly Findlay (Derren Brown: Svengali, Grayson Perry's A Show For Normal People).

Performance Details:

Dates: 04-27 August

Venue: Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose

Time: 8pm (1hr15)

Tickets: £12.50/£13.50 from Click Here

(writer/performer) is the recipient of the Kleban Prize for Lyrics. For his show THE LION, Scheuer won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, and an Off-West End Award for Best New Musical. THE LION toured the United States, and Scheuer performed the show over 500 times. Filmed at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, THE LION is now streaming on BroadwayHD.com. Scheuer's album Songs from THE LION was released in 2016 (Warner/ADA), along with four music videos (directed by Academy Award-winner Peter Baynton) which won prizes including Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy Film Festival, and two consecutive Public Choice for Best Music Video at the British Animation Awards.

For the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Scheuer and Carlos Acosta made the film Empty Stage, "a dazzling short film--a dance lover's dream," (Huffington Post) accompanying the eponymous song of Scheuer's. Scheuer produced the song with Grammy Award-winner Robin Baynton (Taylor Swift/Coldplay).

Scheuer is the author of two songs-turned-into-children's-books: Hibernate With Me and Hundred Feet Tall, both illustrated by his wife, Jemima Williams. The books are published by Simon & Schuster USA, and translated into French, German, and Welsh.

The Old Vic commissioned and produced Scheuer's short solo piece Water From Dust. With Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Star Catcher) Scheuer is writing a musical about Peter Roget, creator of the eponymous Thesaurus. With playwright Melis Aker, Scheuer has adapted Hundred Feet Tall into a family musical. Originally from New York, he lives in London.

(director) won an Olivier for Derren Brown: Svengali (Shaftesbury Theatre/UK Tour, 2011). Other credits include Middle (National Theatre, 2022), White Noise (Bridge, 2021); Grayson Perry's A Show For Normal People(2021); A Number (Bridge, 2020); Rutherford and Son (National, 2019); The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Donmar, 2018); Beginning (National Theatre, 2017, West End, 2018); Limehouse (Donmar Warehouse, 2017); Ghosts (HOME, Manchester, 2016); The Alchemist (RSC, Barbican, 2016); As You Like It (National Theatre, 2015); Froken Julie (Aarhus Theatre, Denmark, 2015); The Merchant Of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company, 2015); Treasure Island(Olivier, National Theatre, 2014); Krapp's Last Tape (Sheffield Crucible, 2014); Arden Of Faversham (Royal Shakespeare Company, 2014); Protest Song (The Shed, National Theatre, 2013); GefÄharten/Warhorse (National Theatre/ Theater des Westens, Berlin, 2013); A Taste of Honey (Sheffield Crucible, 2012); The Country Wife (Royal Exchange, Manchester, 2012); Antigone (Olivier, National Theatre, 2012); GOOD (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, 2012); The Swan and Nightwatchman (Double Feature - National Theatre, Paintframe, 2011); Twisted Tales (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, 2011); Honest (Royal & Derngate and Milnes Bar, Edinburgh, 2011); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Thysetes (Arcola Theatre, 2010 and 2009 respectively); Eigengrau (Bush Theatre, 2010), and Romeo and Juliet (BAC, 2007).

Upcoming work includes a BBC feature film.

Aria Entertainment was founded in 2012 by Producer Katy Lipson. In 10 years, she has produced over 70 productions in the West End, Off-West End and across the UK. She most recently produced the World Première of Jack Holden's Cruise (Duchess Theatre) which was nominated for a 2022 Oliver Award for the Best New Play and which returned to the West End in August 2022 for a limited season at the Apollo Theatre.

Other recent productions include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (UK Tour), From Here to Eternity, Zorro - The Musical and Broken Wings (Charing Cross Theatre), the West End transfer of The Last Five Years (Garrick Theatre) and A-Typical Rainbow (Turbine Theatre),

In 2017, Lipson was awarded the Best Producer award by the Off-West End Awards and in 2019 was nominated for International Producer of the Year by the League of Professional Theatre Women in New York. She is a recipient of the Stage One Bursary and Start Up Award and works as a mentor on their Bursary and Bridge the Gap programmes. In 2018 she was included in "The Stage 100" list and in 2019 and 2020 for her work at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester and again in 2021 for her work as a solo producer.

She produced the UK Premiere Tour of The Addams Family in 2017, which has recently completed its second major tour and the 50th anniversary touring production of Hair in 2019, which previously ran for 15 weeks in an acclaimed version at The Vaults, London in 2017. The World Premiere production of The Osmonds has just completed its first UK Tour and the UK Tour of The Cher Show will be continuing into 2023.

Katy was the Producing Artistic Director for all 13 in-house musicals at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from 2016 - 2019 producing and general managing shows such as Parade, Hair, Yank!, Pippin, Aspects of Love, Mame, Putting It Together, Rags and Little Women amongst others and producing all London transfers of Hair (The Vaults); Yank! (Charing Cross Theatre); Pippin and Aspects of Love (Southwark Playhouse) and Rags (Park Theatre). She was extremely proud to have worked with Stephen Schwartz on a revised version of Rags, for which an original cast recording was also made.

Hair won the award for Best Off-West End Production at the 2018 WhatsOnStage Award. Spring Awakening won the Best Regional Production award at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards. The Southwark Playhouse production of The Last Five Years won both the Best Production and Best Direction Award for Jonathan O'Boyle at the Off-West End Awards.

In 2012, Katy produced a revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Arts Theatre for the bi-centenary year of Charles Dickens and in 2017 The Toxic Avenger ran at the Arts Theatre following runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's Pleasance Theatre earlier that year, and the Southwark Playhouse in 2016.

Lipson set up the From Page to Stage festival to support new musicals at all difference stages of development. In 6 years, From Page to Stage has given a platform to over 100 new musicals; many of which have gone on to have full productions and be licensed worldwide. In 2017 the festival ran at The Other Palace and was supported by The Really Useful Group. She recently set up a new chamber musical award with Adam Lenson Productions to support and commission one new British chamber musical a year and she also runs a full-time literary department for new musicals.

Creative Partners Productions is a Tony-winning home for visionary storytellers and theatre professionals building innovative, values-based work. Founders C. Graham Berwind, III and Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer are dedicated to providing creative support and production resources to an engaged, diverse community of artists. Currently on Broadway: Funny Girl, A Doll's House, Parade, Good Night Oscar, New York New York, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Visit www.creativepartnersproductions.com