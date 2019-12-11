West End Stars Return To Scotland For Fifth Annual Christmas Concert Raising Funds Maggie's Centre

A host of West End musical performers are set to descend on Grangemouth for the fifth annual concert A West End Christmas In Falkirk!

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will return for the 5th year bringing a flurry of festive fun to Town Hall on Saturday 21st December, joined by a selection of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway - including shows such as Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

Performing in Falkirk for the first time will be West End stars Sabrina Aloueche (Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, Chess, Rent, Brooklyn) Scottish born Ross William Wild (Spandau Ballet, Rent, Bare, We Will Rock You, Grease, Rocky Horror Show), and multi award winning writer, singer and comedian Sooz Kempner who has found international success and a whole host of celebrity fans including James Corden and Kathy Burke among many others. The line up is completed by West End star and now Falkirk based local Gerard Bentall (Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fame) Glasgow lass Emma Ralston (Bananaman the Musical, Lady Of The Mist)

The show also features special performances from the Stenhouse School Of Dance, Broadway School of Performing Falkirk, and Shakespeares Kids will be presenting a section from their sell out production of Aladdin earlier in the year!

Local small business owners will once again be invited to set up stalls as part of our Christmas Market. The event is BYOB, though a tuck shop selling a small selection of soft drinks and nibbles will be available on the night. Paper cups will also be provided. Seating is unreserved.

As well as a magical concert full of Christmas and musical theatre classics, they will also be raising money and collecting donations for Maggie's Centre at Forth Valley Hospital.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Kieran Brown - Concert Director and Performer

Training - Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland

Theatre credits include: William McMaster Murdoch in Titanic (UK, International and Asian Tour), A Night At the Oscars (Gatehouse Theatre, London), understudied and played The Phantom in The Phantom Of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre, London), Elphaba's Father/cover Dillamond and cover Wizard in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), cover Raoul in Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre, London & Ronacher Theatre, Vienna), Feuilly/Ensemble in Les Misérables (Palace Theatre & O2 Arena), Doc in Pipe Dream (UK European premiere - Union Theatre), Elton John/Tony Christie in Laughter In the Rain (UK No. 1 Tour), Dane O'Neill in The Thorn Birds (World Premiere UK No.1 Tour), Jon in tick, tick... BOOM! (Drachengasse Theatre, Vienna), Algernon Moncrieff in The Importance Of Being Earnest, The Actor in The Woman In Black (English Theatre, Vienna) and Over The Threshold (Edinburgh, London & Vienna).

TV credits include: Taggart (STV), Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) (BBC), Anatomy of An Enigma (Channel 4), Andrew Marr's Great Scots - James Boswell (BBC) playing the lead role of Boswell and most recently new thriller Traces which debut's on Alibi this winter.

Workshops include: Screaming Secrets (a new play by Alexander Matthews), Stealing Mona Lisa (Lawrence Mark Wythe) and Rehab by Elliot Davis & Grant Black.

Recordings include: You Are Home - the Music of Anderson & Petty, As Long As I Have Music (Eyles & Gould), Self Taught, Still Learning (Chris Passey), Love Lies & Lyrics (Lesley Ross), Words Shared With Friends (Robert Gould) and The Barricade Boys album.

Cabaret/Concert credits: My Big Fat MUSICAL Cabaret, A West End Christmas in..., and Once Upon A Song and appearing as a guest at many of the capitals most prestigious venues, including Crazy Coq's, and Cafe De Paris. He is a founding member of The Barricade Boys and in 2005 performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Kieran also appeared as one of The Three Phantoms - a major gala concert in China and Singapore and Three Witches which received its premiere in Bournemouth in October. He is the creator of Scots In The City celebrating the very best of Scottish musical culture which has played 3 sold out performances in London and in 2020 will make its debut in New York.

Kieran is the patron of Shakespeares Kids Cumbernauld, the OB1 Theatre School in London, BIPA Birmingham and principal of The Blackheath Institute of Theatre Arts.

Ticket link - https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Falkirk/Grangemouth-Town-Hall/A-West-End-Christmas-/13666982/?fbclid=IwAR0w10ko-rJcdyDpKRfgii4x7fwxujuxc5FibE0y2yRkOiRotE3AYrw3INY





