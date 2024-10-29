West End Stars Return To Falkirk For A West End Christmas 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A host of West End musical performers are set to descend on Grangemouth for the ninth annual A West End Christmas In Falkirk!

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will return for the 9th year bringing a flurry of festive fun to Grangemouth Town Hall on Sunday 15th December, joined by a selection of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway - including shows such as LES MISERABLES, Chicago, Chess, The Sound Of Music, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked and The Phantom Of the Opera.

The same lineup as last year will return, including Sooz Kempner (Dr Who, Withnali & I), Shona White (Mamma Mia, Wicked, Chess, Les Mis), Donna Hazelton (Chicago, Sound Of Music, Girls Night Oot) and Gerard Bentall (Les Mis, Fame, Jesus Christ Superstar) joining host Kieran Brown ((Phantom, Heathers, Wicked, Les Mis) singing some of your favourite festive, musical and pop classics and delighting you with their killer vocals, alongside the company's friends at Stenhouse Performing Arts. Joining in for the first time are the students of Project Theatre Performing Arts! An extra special VIP may also be making a special appearance.

TheChristmas Market is again full to the brim with independent small traders, showcasing their crafts, with everything from jewellery to artworks, to delicious sweet treats - the ultimate last minute stocking fillers! The event is BYOB, but there is also the tuck shop selling a selection of sweet and savoury treats, soft drink and tea/coffee (cash only).

This year, the event will be collecting food and toy donations for Kersiebank Community Project, aiming to offer a helping hand to those most in need during the festive season, and they will also be raising cash for a very special local charity (announced shortly) through donations and raffle with some great prizes to be won! The evening has raised tens of thousand over the past 9 years and we hope to raise even more this year!

