Victoria Mature Brings VICTOR'S VICTORIA to Edinburgh

Singer Victoria Mature will pay tribute to her late father Victor Mature, one of the most popular leading men of Hollywood's Golden Age, in VICTOR'S VICTORIA, an intimate cabaret using music from Broadway to opera, folk and pop and movie clips inspired by Victor's career. Performances are at the Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room from the 1-25 August.

Victor Mature was a stage and film actor in Hollywood during the 40s and 50s. The original Hollywood hunk, his best-known film roles include ‘One Million BC', ‘Kiss of Death', ‘My Darling Clementine', and the biblical epics ‘Samson and Delilah', and ‘The Robe'. Mature also appeared with some of Hollywood's most gorgeous leading ladies, including Hedy Lamar, Rita Hayworth, and Betty Grable. Despite his obvious range as an actor, Mature became best known for looking beefy and imposing in a toga.

“For years my dad's Biblical epics were shown on TV around the world every single Christmas and Easter. He became synonymous with the sword and sandal, Biblical films. You may know Victor Mature as Doc Holliday or Samson or Demetrius... I knew him as Dad!' Victoria Mature

Victoria Mature is a San Diego based opera singer with an international career. In addition to performing, for the past 5 years Victoria has been helping keep Victor Mature's films in the public eye by attending and introducing his movies at classic film festivals both at home and around the world.

In celebration of his 30 years at the Fringe, Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson presents his two best-loved shows at the Pleasance at EICC - Under Milk Wood, the globally renowned solo of Dylan Thomas' lyrical masterpiece on the 14th of August at 18.00 and Animal Farm on the 18th of August at 18.00. Guy is also directing Clara Francesca in Making Marx, at Assembly Drawing Room (1-25 August at 11.35) in a production that gives a voice to Jenny Marx wife (and brains) of Karl.

