Varjack-Lowry Presents the World Premiere THE BABY QUESTION 

Varjack-Lowry presents World Premiere The Baby Question, exploring real-life narratives of women who are childfree explored in new colourful and insightful ‘1970s Top of the Pops style' film which will tour UK. Touring from Thursday 14 September - Sunday 19 November 2023.

Performed by Anna Kitson, Catriona James, Luca Rutherford and Paula Varjack and directed by Chuck Blue Lowry, produced by Amy Merrigan.

Record numbers of women in the UK don't have children, yet we rarely hear their stories. Pop culture, personal stories and scientific research combine in this light-hearted, genre defying 'top of the pops' style film, a playful and moving look at women who are childfree and childless.

After each screening, a post show event will create a warm and welcome space for audiences to discuss their personal experiences of a subject less well spoken about in society. What has changed since 1974? What if child-free/childless women were at the centre of the narrative?

The film follows a drag king host who mixes hit songs, matching them to landmark moments in feminism and reproductive rights since 1974 when the pill was made available to single women on the NHS. The host intersects increasingly personal references about four dancers who perform throughout. The world of the chart show gradually breaks down, as these women, and the voices of those heard on recorded verbatim interviews, consider what it means for them to be childfree/childless.

Paula Varjack, artist from Varjack Lowry, said: “We were compelled to create The Baby Question as a response to the lack of openness and public discussion around women being childfree. The theatre-makers performing in The Baby Question, including myself, all have different personal stories of being childfree as unveiled in the film. We also hear the voices of mothers openly and honestly reflecting back on their experience of giving birth and bringing up children. We've created the touring film as a way to raise awareness, encourage openness and explore these narratives. Central to the evening is an after show event hosted by a local guest artist for audiene members to gather, talk openly, support each other and discuss the issues raised.”

The Baby Question's post-screening event is an informal space, giving audiences the chance to have conversations about the themes of the film. Hosted by a guest artist, the event encourages audiences to chat with friends or maybe even someone you've just met. The company hopes you can use the session to take up as little or as much space as you like. Whatever you need, the tunes will be rolling and a soft atmosphere brewing, creating a comfortable setting for discussion.

Varjack-Lowry is a collaboration between artists Paula Varjack and Chuck Blue Lowry; merging skills derived from careers in film-making, theatre-making, and participation.

The Baby Question is co-commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre, and Camden People's Theatre, with seed funding from Upstart Theatre. Rehearsal room support from Old Diorama Arts Centre and further support from the Pleasance and funding from Arts Council England.