VAN GOGH ALIVE Launches At Edinburgh's Festival Square

Tonight's Edinburgh launch event for Van Gogh Alive, the multi-sensory experience created and produced by Grande Experiences, attracted a host of celebrities, influencers, dignitaries, attendees from local companies and institutions.

Immersing themselves in the Van Gogh Alive experience this evening were comedian Craig Hill, chef Tony Singh, artist Gordon Mitchell, Youtuber Samantha Harvey, mountaineer Tristan Harper and singer Norma Macdonald.

The launch night for Van Gogh Alive heralds the experience now being open to Scottish audiences at Edinburgh's Festival Square, Lothian Road as of Thursday 17th March.

The experience offers audiences the chance to experience the iconic work of Vincent Van Gogh like never before, featuring over 3,000 images from the artist that are spectacularly presented in a combination of sound, visuals and aromas within a spectacular 15,000 ft2 purpose-built Edinburgh venue.

Van Gogh Alive has wowed over 8.5 million people around the world and has now transformed Festival Square, today opening its doors to one of this year's top cultural experiences.

John Carrigan, Project Director for Van Gogh Alive said: "We are absolutely delighted to be opening our doors in Edinburgh and welcoming audiences to explore Van Gogh's mesmerising work anew."

Bruce Peterson, owner of Grande Experiences, said: "After mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and Beijing, we're incredibly excited that Van Gogh Alive makes its Scottish debut in the nation's capital. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family."

Worried about COVID symptoms affecting your visit? Well, you can book with confidence because no one with symptoms or who has been asked to self-isolate should attend the exhibition. And with that in mind, we have updated our terms and conditions so that you have up to 48 hrs before your visit to return or exchange your tickets for these reasons. Tickets are available via our official trusted ticketing partner and member of The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, Red61.

