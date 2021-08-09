UK Premiere of Filmed NYC Production of OPEN to be Presented as Part of the Edinburgh Festival

The Flying Carpet Theatre Company in association with The Tank present the UK premiere of the archival filmed version of OPEN, a queer love story, streaming on demand August 16th through August 22nd, 2021 for free as part of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Free tickets can be reserved HERE.

In this LGBTQ love story, a woman called The Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting something more impossible than illusion-to rescue her girlfriend from death after a vicious attack.

With a message of resilience for the LGBTQ community, OPEN has been programmed across the U.S (New Mexico, Minneapolis, Louisiana) with upcoming productions in Florida and Ohio, among others. The play asks its audience to revel in the joy of queer love, yet grieve and process the trauma of fighting against intolerance in this timely, cathartic story.

Filmed live in June 2019 at The Tank in a co-production with All for One in New York City, OPEN is written by four-time New York Times Critic's Pick recipient Crystal Skillman (King Kirby, Mary and Max), with direction by Jessi D. Hill (Unblinking Eye, Surely Goodness & Mercy), starring Drama Desk Award nominee Megan Hill (Eddie and Dave, Do You Feel Anger?). The production has a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

The production's creative team includes lighting & scenic design by Sarah Johnston (Medea at BAM), sound design by Emma Wilk (A Clockwork Orange at New World Stages), and costume design by Becky Bodurtha (Among the Dead with Ma-Yi Theater Company). The production stage manager was Sydney Golden; assistant director was Chelsey Smith. Donghyuk Chang served as production supervisor.

You can follow OPEN on social at: @OPEN_theplay on Twitter, and on Insta @opentheplay