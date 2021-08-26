Trudy Carmichael's THE IMPROVISED ONE WOMAN SHOW Premieres (Virtually) In Edinburgh Festival Fringe

After sorely disappointing all of her hypothetical fans across the pond in August 2020, Las Vegas's most outrageous unknown lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael finally gets her chance to entertain audiences everywhere for this year's (Virtual) Edinburgh Festival Fringe in her completely improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!

Join fictional legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman), her astounding musical accompanist, Frankey Keys (Frank Spitznagel) furiously tickling the ivories, and high-spirited host, Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor) for an entirely unpredictable improvised event featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - created on the spot based on audience suggestions submitted via live comments from the comfort of their own homes, apartments, or campervans!

Trudy Carmichael is a legend. Generations of musical improvisers have striven to emulate her rhyme schemes, her clever turns of phrase, and her sultry voice- but no one has tried to follow her wild lifestyle, because they would surely die. Slightly less wild but no less talented is her actress, Robin Rothman, who has been touring the NYC stages for more than a decade. Don't miss it! - Meshblog.com​

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show has received critical acclaim at dozens of comedy and Cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 (deferred), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, FringeLiveStrem Series, The Virtual Edinburgh Horror Festival, Fresno Virtual Rogue Festival, and Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe (Winner: Best Comedic Performer).

The Free Fringe (also known as PBH's Free Fringe, after its founder, Peter Buckley Hill) is an organisation that promotes free shows during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest arts festival, every August. Peter Buckley Hill was awarded the Panel Prize at the 2009 Edinburgh Comedy Awards in recognition.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the single greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste.

