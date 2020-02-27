Tron Theatre Presents THANK YOU FOR DOING NOTHING

Tron Theatre have announced that Fringe First award-winning theatre company Silent Uproar will present the Scottish premiere and only Scottish date of Thank You For Doing Nothing as part of our Spring season of work.



Following their acclaimed production of A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad), which won Best Musical at Edinburgh Fringe, Silent Uproar are back touring their new comedy musical about climate change and the companies that profit from it.



Set 70 years in the future so-called "global warming" has apparently affected most of Britannia's drinking water - if you want to believe the opinions of 99% of experts and their so-called "science". But fear not; our hero, and propaganda expert for the Big Water Corporations, Molly Pazgan is here to tell you that everything is fine.



Thank You For Doing Nothing is a provocative sci-fi musical that sings, dances and lies about how we should all keep believing the people telling us climate change isn't real and that they haven't been misleading the public. The same people that brought you previous hits such as: "cigarettes don't cause lung cancer", "don't worry about the ozone", and "is asbestos really that bad?"



Silent Uproar aim to make theatre for the Netflix generation, commissioning provocative and playful writers and 'telling stories to make the world less sh*t'. Inspired by films, comic books, and video games, their ambition is to get audiences as excited to go to the local theatre as they would be to go to the cinema or stand-up, and this satirical musical is a hilarious night out like no other.



The show is being produced with the support of Arts Council England, Hull City Council & The Marlowe Theatre (ROAR). Pay what you decide performance April 16.





Venue: Tron Theatre, 63 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HB

Dates: Thu 16 Apr - Sat 18 Apr, 7.45pm

Tickets: £13 - £17 (Pay what you decide, 16 Apr)

Box Office: 0141 552 4267 or http://www.tron.co.uk







