Traverse Theatre Stages New Scottish Comedy, SEAN AND DARO FLAKE IT 'TIL THEY MAKE IT

Performances run Fri 14 - Sun 23 April.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Looking for a way out of their humdrum lives in the outskirts of Glasgow, straight-laced Sean, fresh from dropping out of uni, and the gallus Daro, overflowing with charisma and business 'acumen', reckon they can be the dream team of frozen treats.

Following in the footsteps of their business heroes Bannatyne and Branson, full of tall tales and cunning plans, and fuelled by Irn Bru and baccy, the two go from the heady heights of summer to the perilous cold of winter in their slightly clapped-out van of destiny. But surely it's always ice cream season?

However, they quickly discover that conquering the ice cream business will be anything but a sundae stroll...

As the bills, admin and brain freezes build up, Sean and Daro's relationship is put to the test and their friendship gets frosty. Will they stay solid, or will they melt under the pressure?

In the grand Scottish dramatic tradition of Passing Places and Midsummer, Sean and Daro Flake It 'Til They Make It is a new comedy from the Traverse Theatre Company. A story of friendship, finances and flakes, enjoy a warm journey across the west of Scotland as two friends discover what it takes to survive in the chilly world of cold confectionery.

Cameron Fulton is known for his regular role as Tyler on River City, and most recently from Amazon Prime thriller The Rig. He has also appeared in several A Play, A Pie & A Pint productions, and numerous other theatre productions and films. Sean Connor is also a River City regular, and his recent stage credits include Moorcroft (Tron Theatre), Ode to Joy (James Ley, Stories Untold Productions), Don Quixote (Dundee Rep and Horsecross Arts).

Writer Laurie Motherwell is a former Traverse Young Writer and was selected to showcase his short work Old Enough as part of Breakfast Plays: Youthquake, developed with the Traverse for Festival 2018. The show is directed by leading Scottish director Robert Softley Gale (Don't. Make. Tea.; My Left/Right Foot; Wendy Hoose). The rest of the creative team is made up of Sound Designers Novasound (This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing; The Time Machine: A Radical Feminist Retelling), Set & Costume Designer Karen Tennent (Lots and Not Lots; ChalkAbout; Expensive Shit), and Lighting Designer, Renny Robertson (Wilf; Arctic Oil).

Laurie Motherwell, writer, said: "I'm so excited to share Sean and Daro's journey with audiences alongside the Traverse. I've always wondered what it would be like to work an ice cream van with your pal. So this seemed like the best way to do that. Sean and Daro Flake It 'Til They Make It is a story full of heart about two guys trying to make their mark despite the odds stacked against them."

Robert Softley Gale, director, said: "It is an absolute honour to be working on 'Sean & Daro' with this fantastic bunch. We've brought together a brilliant team and Laurie has written a script that is painfully funny and poignant, which I know people are going to love. Audiences are in for such a treat - and maybe a wee cone at the same time - what's not to love?"




