Top Picks For The 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival

The festival kicks off on 13 March 2024

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Photo 4 Review: THE SNOW QUEEN, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

Top Picks For The 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival

The Glasgow Comedy Festival kicks off on the 13th of March and runs for just under three weeks. GICF is a great mix of shows that ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and comedians trying out new material for future shows. While the programme won't be completed until early into next year, many shows are starting to sell out already so Scotland Editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks (so far) of the festival! 

Mark Nelson - All The Best

Celebrating 10(ish) years in comedy, BWW favourite Mark Nelson comes to the King's Theatre in Glasgow for one of his biggest shows to date. The consistently brilliant comedian is bringing his best bits to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival as part of his UK tour.

All Killa No Filla: Live!

A longstanding personal obsession of mine, Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean celebrate 10 years of their incredibly successful podcast. I've seen a few of the live shows and they're a guaranteed good night. Bring sequins. 

David Bratchpiece - Almost 50

Standup comedian and former general manager of my old workplace, Bratchy reflects on his (near) half century. I'm out of town the night of this show so I'm keeping everything crossed for other dates but I'm urging everyone else to go and tell me all about it. 

Lindsey Santoro - Pink Tinge

Highly recommended by another member of the BWW team in Edinburgh, this is one I was really disappointed to miss out on at the Fringe. Lindsey Santoro is making her Glasgow debut with this popular show that earned her a best newcomer nomination and won The Biggest Prize In Comedy.

Marc Jennings- Marc-In-Progress

At time of writing, one of Jennings' WIP shows is already sold out and I can't imagine the others are far behind it. Having sold out the Kings Theatre last year, this is a brilliant opportunity to see an excellent comedian try out some new material. 

Susan Riddell - Wonder Woman

Another 2023 Edinburgh Festival favourite of mine, Wonder Woman is a standup show based on the random musings of Susan Riddell. One of Scotland's finest comedians, this is a brilliant hour of observational comedy.

Liam Withnail: Chronic Boom

There's a pattern forming here- 'shows I loved at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe' but there's a comfort in knowing the shows I'm recommending are solid. Chronic Boom is about Liam's dianogsis with ulcertive colitis and working writing a comedy show around hospital stays. It's insightful, informative and very very funny.

Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland

The WIP of this show was my highlight of GICF 23 and after a sellout run, award nominations and a plethora of five star reviews at the Fringe, Big In Scotland is not one to be missed! 

Marjolein Robertson: Marj

Having seen Marjolein Robertson at a few club nights and compilation shows, her solo show has been on my list for some time and I'm buzzing to catch this 5-star sellout show at the 2024 GICF!

Krystal Evans: The Hottest Girl At Burn Camp

A show that one BWW reviewer told me was her absolute favourite of the Fringe, I've been keen to catch Hottest Girl At Burn Camp ever since. Krystal Evans is also doing a WIP show- Hospitality Horror Show that I'm keen to check out as well. 

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival runs 13 March - 31 March 2024




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Award Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New Tour Photo
Award Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New Tour

Lea will launch the tour with her first return to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the iconic venue where she made her name as the original Miss Saigon 35 years ago – ahead of bringing her spine-tingling vocals to the Festival Theatre on Sunday June 30.

2
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre Photo
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre

Get ready for a disco inferno, as we join the McTwank family in the town that Stirling Stella almost forgot- Discotopia. Here lives widow Marge O'Reen McTwank, owner of the last laundrette in town. Her oldest daughter, Aladdin, is wildly in love with Prince Jasper but can love survive the grease stains and smell of fabric conditioner?

3
Review: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre Photo
Review: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre

n their humble abode of Killicrankie, the McTwankie family are in a spin trying to keep their laundry business afloat while the evil Countess searches impatiently for the cave of pleasures, treasures and immeasurable measures. The piece is enjoyable for children, but slightly misses the mark for adults.

4
Xiomaros Big Apple Street Photography To Return To Scotland Photo
Xiomaro's Big Apple Street Photography To Return To Scotland

'Discover the captivating street photography of New York artist Xiomaro in his latest exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery of Photography.'

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Award Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New TourAward Winning Lea Salonga Returns With Dazzling New Tour
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts CentreReview: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PACE at the Art Department, PaisleyReview: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, PACE at the Art Department, Paisley
Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN MAWS, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN MAWS, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Paddy McDonnell: Stories in Scotland Paddy McDonnell: Stories
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/19-1/19)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour in Scotland Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You