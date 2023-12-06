Top Picks For The 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival

The Glasgow Comedy Festival kicks off on the 13th of March and runs for just under three weeks. GICF is a great mix of shows that ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and comedians trying out new material for future shows. While the programme won't be completed until early into next year, many shows are starting to sell out already so Scotland Editor Natalie O'Donoghue selects her top picks (so far) of the festival!

Mark Nelson - All The Best

Celebrating 10(ish) years in comedy, BWW favourite Mark Nelson comes to the King's Theatre in Glasgow for one of his biggest shows to date. The consistently brilliant comedian is bringing his best bits to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival as part of his UK tour.

All Killa No Filla: Live!

A longstanding personal obsession of mine, Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean celebrate 10 years of their incredibly successful podcast. I've seen a few of the live shows and they're a guaranteed good night. Bring sequins.

David Bratchpiece - Almost 50

Standup comedian and former general manager of my old workplace, Bratchy reflects on his (near) half century. I'm out of town the night of this show so I'm keeping everything crossed for other dates but I'm urging everyone else to go and tell me all about it.

Lindsey Santoro - Pink Tinge

Highly recommended by another member of the BWW team in Edinburgh, this is one I was really disappointed to miss out on at the Fringe. Lindsey Santoro is making her Glasgow debut with this popular show that earned her a best newcomer nomination and won The Biggest Prize In Comedy.

Marc Jennings- Marc-In-Progress

At time of writing, one of Jennings' WIP shows is already sold out and I can't imagine the others are far behind it. Having sold out the Kings Theatre last year, this is a brilliant opportunity to see an excellent comedian try out some new material.

Susan Riddell - Wonder Woman

Another 2023 Edinburgh Festival favourite of mine, Wonder Woman is a standup show based on the random musings of Susan Riddell. One of Scotland's finest comedians, this is a brilliant hour of observational comedy.

Liam Withnail: Chronic Boom

There's a pattern forming here- 'shows I loved at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe' but there's a comfort in knowing the shows I'm recommending are solid. Chronic Boom is about Liam's dianogsis with ulcertive colitis and working writing a comedy show around hospital stays. It's insightful, informative and very very funny.

Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland

The WIP of this show was my highlight of GICF 23 and after a sellout run, award nominations and a plethora of five star reviews at the Fringe, Big In Scotland is not one to be missed!

Marjolein Robertson: Marj

Having seen Marjolein Robertson at a few club nights and compilation shows, her solo show has been on my list for some time and I'm buzzing to catch this 5-star sellout show at the 2024 GICF!

Krystal Evans: The Hottest Girl At Burn Camp

A show that one BWW reviewer told me was her absolute favourite of the Fringe, I've been keen to catch Hottest Girl At Burn Camp ever since. Krystal Evans is also doing a WIP show- Hospitality Horror Show that I'm keen to check out as well.

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival runs 13 March - 31 March 2024