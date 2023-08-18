EDINBURGH 2023: LINDSEY SANTORO, PINK TINGE, The Pleasance Courtyard

Lindsey Santoro, Pink Tinge, is cheeky, mischievous and full of laughs on relatable situations

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: LINDSEY SANTORO, PINK TINGE, The Pleasance Courtyard

Lindsey Santoro, is bright, audacious and not afraid to discuss the realities of women’s experiences. These are important topics, so she explores smear tests, speculums, childbirth and drugs. Santoro is bold in delivery, infectiously likable and has the quality of being naturally funny.

It’s a lucky night for the audience, as Santoro feels the ease to ad-lib, telling us when the material is not part of the set, so we are fortunately indulged on the extra parts of the story content. Thankfully Santoro’s show Pink Tinge is not the sort where the audience are picked on, so we feel at ease and take a sigh of relief. Short-lived calm however, as those of us who have experienced a smear are hissing and crossing our legs at the memory of the awkward indignity of the process, but explained in a hilariously identifiable way. (By way of clarity, Santoro stresses it is important to never to miss a smear and highlights the significance of regular appointments.)

Santoro has a hysterical section on substituting the word ‘crack’ on drug information website Talk to Frank to the word ‘baby’ which works surprisingly well and an excellent section on the merits of gas and air during childbirth (she advises it’s best to push through the feeling of sickness- may it arise, and indulge in the pain relief option.)

A cause Santoro is particularly passionate about is banning hen parties, thanks to a combination of the insane expense, tiresome stripping shows making the worst drunken behaviour apparent, dance class activities and having to bond with people you’d never choose to be friends with. Best of all Santoro talks about her very real, unglamorous but true relationship with her husband David and about how she hasn’t got body issues. Entirely novel and what a breath of fresh air.

Lindsey Santoro, Pink Tinge, is cheeky, mischievous and full of laughs on relatable situations.

Lindsey Santoro, Pink Tinge, runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, The Attic until 27 (not 14) August 2023 at 6pm.




