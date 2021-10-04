Toby Jones Leads Cast Of Actors Telling The Story Of Beethoven At Sage Gateshead

Acclaimed British actor Toby Jones, famous for roles such as Dobby the House elf in the Harry Potter movie series, the Dad's Army movie remake, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Hunger Games and a whole host of other major movies, theatre productions and television dramas, is set to appear at Sage Gateshead on Thursday 14 October.

Beyond the Score - Beethoven 5 is a concept adopted from the prestigious Chicago Symphony Orchestra using live actors and video to explore the life and work of one of the most famous composers of all time, underpinned by live music from Royal Northern Sinfonia.

After the interval, RNS - the North East's very own world-renowned orchestra - will perform Beethoven's Symphony No.5 in full - one of the best-loved and instantly recognisable pieces of music ever written. The orchestra will be conducted by their new Principal Conductor, Dinis Sousa, who is keen to create new ways for people to engage with classical music.

Dinis Sousa, Principal Conductor, Royal Northern Sinfonia said: "We're thrilled to be bringing Beyond the Score to Sage Gateshead for the first time. The live action and film will take the audience on a journey through the life and work of Beethoven, giving a deeper, fresher understanding of a composer we've all heard of. And of course, when Royal Northern Sinfonia take to the stage to play his Symphony No.5, audiences will be treated to an amazing evening of live music!"

Joining Toby Jones, the cast is completed by a hugely talented company of stage and screen stalwarts including Dominic Gately (as Beethoven), Rob Pickavance and Tamzin Griffin.

Beyond The Score - Beethoven 5 is part of a new RNS programme of live and online concerts taking place this autumn, with more concerts being announced later this month.

All this takes place to the backdrop of an ongoing financial challenge. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the venue has largely been closed since March 2020, with 80% of its income affected before reopening at the start of September. This year, its income is set to be half of that in a pre-Covid year. Alongside the support of the Culture Recovery Fund from Arts Council England and DCMS, the charity again needs to raise £1m this year and £1m next year to secure its future, rebuild live music in the region, provide vital support to artists, and ensure music is part of everybody's recovery.

Beyond the Score - Beethoven 5 takes place at Sage Gateshead on Thursday 14 October at 7.300pm. Tickets can be booked online here, in person at Sage Gateshead or by calling Box Office on 0191 443 4661. Please visit our website for Box Office opening times.