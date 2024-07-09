TheSpaceUK at the Edinburgh Fringe to Present Shakespeare Mash-Up in A MISUMMER'S TEMPEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Did Shakespeare predict the Climate Crisis? And is the solution hidden in his works?

Shakespeare's hidden climate play delights and enlightens. This new medley-of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, and Macbeth-humorously explores some of society's current affairs: Tackling themes of patriarchy, women's rights, colonialism, climate change, and queerness through the chaos of one stormy Edinburgh night.

While the climate elements in A Midsummer Night's Dream are not a new discovery, delving deeper into this concept reveals an intriguing insight: Shakespeare himself inadvertently alludes to a Buddhist philosophy that might offer solutions to our current crises. With a disconnection from nature, each other, and our own selves, the play explores the 'oneness of self and environment'.

This adaptation is from Director/Writer/Environmentalist and Shakespeare Nerd Julia Lisa, who has directed award-nominated shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Her qualifications to butcher the Bard stem from her 8 years spent studying, working, and teaching with the critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based Shakespeare theatre, Theatricum Botanicum, known for pushing the envelope, bridging Shakespeare with contemporary issues and politics.

This new adaptation stays true to the Bard's humour and poetry in a punchy, purposeful play, packed into one-hour. With a troupe full of youthful local actors aimed to enchant audiences of all ages, The Edinburgh University Shakespeare Co. is proud to present the World Premiere of A Midsummer's Tempest at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Performance Details

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons Hall

Dates: 2-10 August 2024

Time: 15:55 (0hr55)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £10 / family £9.50

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for all ages

For more information, photos, interviews or media contact a.midsummers.tempest24@gmail.com

