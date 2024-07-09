TheSpaceUK at the Edinburgh Fringe to Present Shakespeare Mash-Up in A MISUMMER'S TEMPEST

Jul. 09, 2024
Did Shakespeare predict the Climate Crisis? And is the solution hidden in his works?

Shakespeare's hidden climate play delights and enlightens. This new medley-of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, and Macbeth-humorously explores some of society's current affairs: Tackling themes of patriarchy, women's rights, colonialism, climate change, and queerness through the chaos of one stormy Edinburgh night.

While the climate elements in A Midsummer Night's Dream are not a new discovery, delving deeper into this concept reveals an intriguing insight: Shakespeare himself inadvertently alludes to a Buddhist philosophy that might offer solutions to our current crises. With a disconnection from nature, each other, and our own selves, the play explores the 'oneness of self and environment'.

This adaptation is from Director/Writer/Environmentalist and Shakespeare Nerd Julia Lisa, who has directed award-nominated shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Her qualifications to butcher the Bard stem from her 8 years spent studying, working, and teaching with the critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based Shakespeare theatre, Theatricum Botanicum, known for pushing the envelope, bridging Shakespeare with contemporary issues and politics.

This new adaptation stays true to the Bard's humour and poetry in a punchy, purposeful play, packed into one-hour. With a troupe full of youthful local actors aimed to enchant audiences of all ages, The Edinburgh University Shakespeare Co. is proud to present the World Premiere of A Midsummer's Tempest at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Performance Details

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons Hall

Dates: 2-10 August 2024

Time: 15:55 (0hr55)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £10 / family £9.50

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for all ages

For more information, photos, interviews or media contact a.midsummers.tempest24@gmail.com




