TheSpaceUK Announces Online Season at This Year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Online@theSpaceUK has wowed audiences over the last twelve months to become one of the leading Digital Theatre platforms in the UK. When the 2020 Edinburgh Festival Fringe was cancelled, companies & artists worked with theSpaceUK to create an online theatre venue that featured over 80 shows and was watched over 30,000 times.

Since then Online@theSpaceUK has featured over 200 shows with close to 60,000 views - a remarkable achievement. The recent third season of Online@theSpaceUK was part of Brighton Fringe (where Devil's Food Cake from Putney Theatre Company won the Best Newcomer Award).

Now Online@theSpaceUK, winner of the Off West End Stage Award for Digital Theatre, is back for a fourth season, all available as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Have a taste of theSpaceUK's digital programme this season, and don't forget more shows will be added in the coming weeks.



Wars and weddings, kings and karaoke - Shakespeare's most overlooked play is taking the spotlight in King John: A Theatrical Film from Cream-Faced Loons Theatre Company. What starts out as her Jewish mom's pesky fantasy turns into a full-on mission for Melissa Centre in Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal. From kidnapping to birds on scooters, Greece to cancer, it's all been part of A Theatrical Life for Siobhan Bremer in her new one-woman show.

Bombarded with news during the Shutdown until a zealous male voice speaks directly to her through her laptop - Agave vs The Lion is the new production from the creators of Play in your Bath, Flying Solo Presents, who return to the Online Fringe with several shows including, Are You Boxed In, Mr Dennis? - an enticing strip-tease of revelations. Color Inside the Lines - a brand new solo musical by the ever-entertaining Jenny Stafford . There's also an infusion of folk songs with the mysticism of the American Southwest in Glorieta Pines in Concert.

Follow along as this 'brilliant writer and performer' (Washington City Paper) introduces you to an alternative universe that is just one joke away from ours. Clowntown is a brand new comedy from John Feffer currently debuting at the Dance Loft, NYC. Experience Shakespeare's women in contemporary settings, Few are Angels from Three Chairs and a Hat is part of a major digital project, Shakespeare (she/her), launched in 2021.

Unintentionally cause mass panic, picketing, riots and even put their country on the brink of war with Sweden due to an ill-advised comment about the much-beloved ABBA, The Sean and Gerry Breakfast Show is a brand comedy play about two veteran local radio DJs finally getting their shot at the big time: the breakfast show on national radio.

Feisty Nana is going crazy and her adult daughter won't let her leave the house. Set in 2020 Nana and Paige, by Debra Vassallo captures the experience of uncertainty during the pandemic.

Ensemble Mik Nawooj is a truly remarkable hip-hop orchestra featured on NPR, ESPN, Wall Street Journal, NowThis, Pitchfork, United Nations and more. They join bring their Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience to take on - and deconstruct - iconic classical repertoires. Works by Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart will be transformed into Metamusic masterpieces featuring a 22-piece orchestra.

From Irish laments to tango, and Bach again, Kenneth Wilson plays a magical selection of immersive music on the cello in A Well-Versed Cello. The shimmering beauty of South Indian melodies blends with electronic sound effects and virtuosic improvisation in the world premiere of Destroying Demons: Songs for Cello and Carnatic Violin by Justyna Jablonska and Jyotsna Srikanth.

theSpaceUK's artistic director, Charles Pamment, said:

'As we come in the fourth Season of Online@theSpaceUK we're delighted at creativity shown by artists across the globe to make sure their voice is heard at the Edinburgh Fringe. These shows are on the cutting edge of creativity, blending technology with traditional theatre arts. These companies & artists haven't let a global pandemic stopped them keeping the cultural arts alive during these challenging times.

Wherever you are in the world, find out more about what makes the Edinburgh Festival Fringe special by tuning into Online@theSpaceUK.'