The Traverse Reveal New Additions to Their TravFest23 Programme

Joining the already packed line-up in Traverse 1, Traverse Theatre Company will present ADULTS by Kieran Hurley, writer of the sensational TravFest hit Mouthpiece. This brand new, pitch black comedy, delving into intergenerational conflict and is a play for lovers of drama that offers an excoriating take on society today.

Directed by Roxana Silbert, formerly Traverse Literary Director and most recently Artistic Director at Hampstead Theatre. Starring Olivier award-winning actor and theatre director Conleth Hill, known internationally for his portrayal of Lord Varys in smash-hit TV series Game Of Thrones. Conleth returns to the Traverse stage 25 years after his first performance on its stages, having starred in Communicado's The Suicide by Nikolai Erdman, as well as Stones In His Pockets, Winner of Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the Olivier awards, shortly after. Appearing alongside Hill is Anders Hayward, star of BBC series, Guilt. (Further casting to be announced.)

Proudly occupying their place in the programme will be the young people of Scotland, rallying together with the Traverse to have their voices heard through Last Chance To Save The Planet. The project is fronted by Traverse alumni, youth theatre advocate and passionate environmentalist Sam Heughan (Outlander; Outlying Islands, Traverse), who sets-out the opportunity in a call-to-action video [LINK]. Young people will put their urgent words of protest on our climate emergency to a company of performers, and find their work occupying space across the theatre – both physical and digital – this coming festival.

We are thrilled to have award-winning theatrical innovators Chronic Insanity join us for a special digital residency throughout August, presenting five on demand pieces. Each varying in form – from exploratory audio drama, 'choose your own adventure' formats, to video experiences - this creative residency will provide creative depth and texture to audiences this TravFest. On top of these brilliant pieces - Flavour Text, Myles Away, PNOC.io, Red Breast and There's Something Among Us - Chronic Insanity will also join us for a panel discussion that explores the creation of digital theatre and its importance within the current cultural climate.

Having played sell-out seasons internationally, en route returns to the Traverse to amaze audiences all over again. Created for each city that it inhabits, this one-of-a-kind walking tour takes its audience on an intimate journey through Edinburgh to capture the senses and change perspectives for the better. With limited pairs of tickets per performance, this experience is sure to be the most sought-after of the season.

There's no stopping us this August, even on a quiet Monday we will be presenting an exciting range of development and engagement activities to get involved in. Traverse 2 will see a special reading of audience favourite, Mouthpiece by Kieran Hurley as a companion piece to his new play ADULTS.

Kieran Hurley, writer of ADULTS, said:

“I'm delighted to be returning to the Traverse with my new play, ADULTS. It's been such an important home for my past work, and I really am buzzing to have the play programmed alongside loads of great new writing. Working with Roxana has been just tremendous and we've got a cracking cast and creative team to bring the play to life.

The prospect of having Mouthpiece onstage again is also really exciting. The play's international touring was abruptly cut short by the pandemic, so it'd be great to be able to take this one back out on the road beyond Scotland.”

Sam Heughan said of Last Chance To Save The Planet, “I believe in protecting our planet (hence the reason I support so many environmental charities through My Peak Challenge, my charity fitness fundraiser) and also think it important to promote youth theatre to nurture new talent. Therefore, I cannot think of a better platform for this incredibly important conversation than the Traverse in August, pride of place in the largest arts festival in the world. It's the theatre where I had my first professional acting job, and its stages remain a place for some of the most vital conversations about the world today. I thoroughly encourage young people across Scotland to occupy their rightful space in this festival with both hands, adding to the powerful and revolutionary act of storytelling, questioning and demanding change.”