The Prague Symphony Orchestra Brings An Electrifying Celebration Of Nature To Edinburgh's Usher Hall

None of the composer's magnificent music better embodies Mahler's famous maxim than his epic Third Symphony. This is music on a grand, cosmic scale, with an electrifying power to match, and brings together a spectacular stage-full of musicians: an enormous orchestra, choir, children's choir and mezzo-soprano soloist.

Mahler harnesses these gargantuan forces in a thrilling celebration of the natural world - in all its beauty, its power and its terrifying rawness - and humankind's place within it. In music from the thunderously complex to the simplest nursery tunes, he gathers together folk songs, military marches, comedy, tragedy and more, building to an awe-inspiring climax in which all of nature rings and resounds.

The Prague Symphony Orchestra brings all its renowned energy and vigour to this extraordinary symphony, under Finnish Chief Conductor and fast-rising star Pietari Inkinen. They are joined by the superb Czech mezzo-soprano Ester Pavlů and a chorus from of members of Edinburgh Royal Choral Union, Edinburgh University Chamber Choir and also the National Youth Choir of Scotland for what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

Running order

Door time: 2:00pm

Conductor: Pietari Inkinen

Soloist: Ester Pavlů (alto)

Chorus: Members of Edinburgh Royal Choral Union, Edinburgh University Chamber Choir and the National Youth Choir of Scotland

Programme: Mahler - Symphony No. 3

Estimated end time 5pm

Ticketing Information:

£35 | £29 | £24 | £18 | £13.50

Full time students are entitled to tickets for £10 which can be booked in advance

Under 16s are entitled to free tickets when booked with a paying adult

Concessions available

**Please note a £1.50 transaction fee applies on the overall booking when purchasing online or over the phone (non-refundable)**





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You