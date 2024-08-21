The Fifth Step Comes To Glasgow Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



A hotly-anticipated new play from playwright David Ireland has sold out the evenings of the Pavilion Theatre on the weekend of the 30th August.

Ireland previously had a smash hit at the venue with CYPRUS AVENUE, a darkly comic tale of division and identity starring David Hayman. The production received rave reviews, including 5 stars from The Scotsman. His new play, THE FIFTH STEP, is produced by National Theatre of Scotland and will star well-known actors Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Mary Queen of Scots) and Sean Gilder (Shameless, Poldark).

This marks National Theatre of Scotland’s return to the Pavilion following a successful run of hit show DEAR BILLY written and performed by Gary McNair earlier in the year. Set in Glasgow, The Fifth Step follows thirty something Luka (Lowden) who’s new to Alcoholics Anonymous and looking for a sponsor. James (Gilder) is older, has been in the programme for years, surely he’s the perfect person to shepherd the younger man through each of the twelve steps on the road to recovery. Or maybe life just isn’t that simple.

In a programme that requires both of them to come to terms with their past, can Luka and James face their transgressions to find a new way of living?

Expect a grimly comic, provocative new play about men, intimacy and what we choose to put our faith in.

The Fifth Step opens at Edinburgh International Festival tonight, 21 August, where it will play seven performances to sell-out audiences and previously won rave reviews from audiences at its sold-out preview at Dundee Rep Theatre.

It arrives atthe Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow from 28th-31st August 2024. Tickets are selling fast - book yours now.

Venue Information The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow 121 Renfield St GLASGOW Scotland UK G2 3AX For enquiries and ticket purchases, please call the Box Office on 0141 332 1846. Box Office is open from 10am daily.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

Comments

