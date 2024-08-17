The Besties' Winners Week Two Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Skinny and Fest, Capital Theatres and Premier Scotland have announced the winners of the second round of the weekly new Festival Awards, The Besties, in the following categories:

The Movement Award – Mele Broomes for through warm temperatures, Custom Lane (Edinburgh Art Festival)

The Narrative Award – Adania Shibli for Against Forgetting, Edinburgh Futures Institute (Edinburgh International Book Festival)

The Radgie Award – Piotr Sikora for Furiozo: Man Looking for Trouble, Underbelly Cowgate (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Debut Award – Wonder Fools for Òran, Pleasance Courtyard (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

[the gender euphoria award] – Wet Mess for Testo – Here and Now Showcase, Zoo Southside (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Collaboration Award – The Giant Company and The Distant Voices Community for A Giant on the Bridge, Assembly Roxy (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Solo Award – Yolanda Mercy for Failure Project, Summerhall (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The award ceremony took place on Saturday 17th August at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, hosted by comedian Josephine Lacey whose show Autism Mama is at the Pleasance Courtyard, with performances from Orkney musician Catriona Price who performed earlier this week at Queen’s Hall and Edinburgh New Town Church, celebrating her debut album, Hert.

The Besties award, designed by artist Camillo Feuchter who has recently graduated fromInterior & Environmental Design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, uses recyclable plastics gathered at the Festival Theatre Café and leftover wood sourced locally.

Reflecting the broad and diverse coverage both magazines produce every summer and responding to the need for a pan-festivals award, The Besties span all the festival activity taking place in the city over the month of August, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Art Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival which started on Thursday 15 August, and others, making them the only awards to celebrate the full spectrum of culture in the city.

Winners of The Besties are chosen each week by the editorial teams of The Skinny and Fest, drawing on their cross-festival expertise to celebrate the best work happening anywhere in the festivals. The categories will reflect the diversity of the magazines’ coverage and might be different every week. The third and last ceremony will take place on Saturday 24th August.

