The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Announces Nominees For Best Comedy Show And Best Newcomer

Nominees include stand-up of all kinds, confessional storytelling, observational comedy and clowning
Long-standing Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, has today announced the nominees for the biggest prizes in live comedy, Sky Best Comedy Show and DLT Entertainment Best Newcomer celebrating the best up-and-coming comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the Victoria Wood Award to be announced on Saturday 26th August.
Nica Burns, Director of Edinburgh Comedy Awards, says of this year's nominees: “It's been a brilliantly vibrant year with a very high standard of comedy across the Fringe. Our international, diverse group of shortlisted comedians come from a huge variety of backgrounds and their work embraces every type of comedy from clowning to pure stand-up, with many variations along the way. What they all do is make people laugh.”
This year's nominees for Sky Best Comedy Show are:
Ahir Shah: Ends @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 3
Ania Magliano: I Can't Believe You've Done This @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beyond
Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae @ Underbelly - Dairy Room
Ian Smith: Crushing @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 1
Janine Harouni: Man'oushe @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beneath
Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 4
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beyond
Phil Ellis's Excellent Comedy Show @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Hive 2
This year's nominees for DLT Entertainment Best Newcomer are:
Bill O'Neill: The Amazing Banana Brother @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beside
Dan Tiernan: Going Under @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 2
Lindsey Santoro: Pink Tinge @ Pleasance Courtyard - The Attic
Louise Young: Feral @ Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker One
Martin Urbano: Apology Comeback Tour @ Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared @ Pleasance Courtyard - Above
Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No! @ Assembly George Square - The Crate
The recipient of the Victoria Wood Award will be announced at Saturday's a wards ceremony.
Adnan Ahmed, Chair: Producer, Sky Studios says: “The panel is delighted to announce such a strong list of funny shows; we've been wowed by the levels of joy and invention displayed by all of the performers and can't wait to crown two worthy winners…”
The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards judging panel, made up of eight leading industry professionals and two passionate comedy fans representing the public, judged some 500 shows. They are:
Adnan Ahmed, Chair: Producer, Sky Studios
Stephen Armstrong: Comedy & Culture Critic, The Sunday Times
Andy Brereton: Senior Commissioning Editor, Comedy, Channel 4
Liz Daramola: Creator in Residence, Baby Cow Productions
Gwyn Rhys Davies: Executive Producer, BBC Studios, Audio
Rachael Healy: Comedy Critic & Culture Writer, The Guardian
Dominic Maxwell: Comedy & Theatre Critic, The Times
Anya Ryan: Freelance Comedy & Theatre Critic, The Guardian, Time Out, The Stage, BBC Three
Alex Caven: Member of the Public
Jane Dempsey: Member of the Public
The categories for the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards are:
Sky Best Comedy Show - with a cash prize of £10,000
DLT Entertainment Best Newcomer - with a cash prize of £5,000
Victoria Wood Award - with a cash prize of £5,000
There will be a Nominees' photo-call on the morning of Thursday 24th August. The 41st Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony in association with Sky, DLT Entertainment and The Victoria Wood Foundation will take place on Saturday 26th August.
A full history of the winners and nominees, eligibility rules and all other details about the Awards can be found at: www.comedyawards.co.uk
