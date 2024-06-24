Ted Hill Brings 110 PERCENT NORMAL to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed multimedia stand up Ted Hill will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with a brand new hilarious and personal comedy show about identity, authenticity and self-acceptance.

Some people might think that Ted Hill and his multimedia comedy are a bit weird. But Ted is on a mission to prove that there's absolutely nothing abnormal about being weird. 110 Percent Normal is a celebration of what makes each of us unique exploring neurodiversity, fitting in and having the freedom to make your own choices packed with multimedia mayhem, joyful computer chaos and a home-made robotic mannequin.

Ted Hill is known for delivering unashamedly silly, high-energy, multimedia stand-up with a warm and disarming demeanour. Packing a huge number of jokes into his unique and memorable performances, he keeps even audience members with short attention spans gripped with assorted visual aids, powerpoints and projectors. Ted takes silliness very seriously and takes complex and detailed topics and breaks them down in an elaborately childish way.

110 Percent Normal is written and performed by Ted Hill, and directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Elf Lyons.

Ted Hill has previously performed two solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. His debut hour 'All the Presidents Man' is available to stream on NextUp Comedy. Ted has appeared at festivals around the UK including Brighton Fringe, Vault Festival and Leicester Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at Alternative Comedy Memorial Society, The Stand Comedy Clubs and has performed at The Bloomsbury Theatre as part of An Evening of Unnecessary Detail.

Comments