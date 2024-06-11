TRANSHUMANIST to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TRANSHUMANIST is a popping duet that unfolds two male dancers in a new and captivating universe. In this liminal space the boundaries between human and artificial dissolve forging an entrance to another reality, soundscaped with electronica and expressing a future through urban dance. This physical practice allows Next Zone to bring their audiences on an exploration of future realms and states of being.

TRANSHUMANIST induces chills and goosebumps, when the dancers transform into extraordinary humans that move in ways that feels counterintuitive - as nobody moves like this. There is an otherworldly beauty in the dancers movements, significant aspect in the work of Next Zone. They have been one of the companies in Denmark most dedicated to developing the genre urban dance. This is the kind of dance that you can feel in your body - while you are thinking, "I could never do this - but now I let go and lean in trying it for a moment".

As with all of Next Zone's productions, the music for Transhumanist is newly composed and interlaced with the production style, anchoring its physical development in the soundtrack.

Next Zone is an international company based in Denmark. The company works primarily with an international cast of performers from diverse backgrounds who practice specialist disciplines. Their productions are both for stage and site unspecific.

Artistic leader and choreographer of Next Zone Lene Boel creates extremely physical dance pieces always challenging and exploring new territories of body/ choreographic language.

Lene Boel says: "My work is both accessible and pushing new boundaries rooted in basic human forces, emotions and present themes in the world reaching from the past into the future, My choreographic style is open which means I cast highly skilled street dancers and acrobats especially chosen for each piece according to what is needed to be expressed. The physicality, theme, energy and emotional state communicates to audiences of all ages on different levels as there are no spoken words only the choreography, music and the scenographic lighting."

TRANSHUMANIST is presented as part of #DANISH Showcase at the Edinburgh Fringe and is the UK premiere of the show.

Credits

Idea & Choreography: Lene Boel

Music: Rex Casswell

Light Design: Jesper Kongshaug

Popping Dancers: Malthe Ørsted & Martin Karlshøj

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

TRANSHUMANIST

Venue: Dance Base

Dates: 2 - 25 (except 5, 12, 19) August, 14:30

Review From: August

Tickets: £N/A

Content Warnings: None

Age Guidance: All Ages

Running Time: 40 Mins

