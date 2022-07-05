TINTED Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Undateable? Laura is funny, creative and sexy. She wishes she could move out of her parents' house occasionally. Being visually impaired is not a flaw, even if some people treat it as one. But when you're disabled, the lines of consent get a bit... tinted.

Originally written as a disabled response to #MeToo, Tinted examines bodily autonomy in the group society often leaves behind.

Director: Adam Elms is an actor, director & writer based in Bristol. His acting credits include Theatre Mill in Leeds, The Hope Mill in Manchester & The Barn Theatre in Cirencester. He is associate artist of Schoolhouse Productions in Bristol where he has directed Educating Rita & Shirley Valentine. He recently started owning his status as a visually impaired artist having had his first visually impaired role in Amy's play Libby's Eyes at the Bunker in 2018

Producer: Joanne Brooks is a creative producer and project coordinator based in Bristol. Her most recent work as producer includes 'Jane Eyre' at the Tobacco Factory Theatre June 2022, 'Tinted' at Theatre 503, Theatre Deli and Gilded Balloon July-August 2022 & 'A Weak and Feeble Woman' at The Alma Tavern Nov 2022. Joanne works for the University of the West of England on their Future Quest project, creating & delivering sessions to provide pre-HE students the tools to understand & achieve their ideal future selves. Her official debut as a producer was in 2014 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with Antigone & she is very excited to be taking a show there once again this year.

Writer: Amy Bethan Evans is a playwright, dramaturg, new writing producer, casting professional & disability activist from Bristol. Her work includes Libby's Eyes at the Bunker Theatre & Pink Statements at the Arcola. She is an alumnus of BBC Access Writersroom, Soho Writers' Lab, Paines Plough's Re: Assemble & Graeae's Write to Play as well as participant in English Touring Theatre's Nationwide Voices attached to Bristol Old Vic. She reads for Theatre 503 & Pint-Sized & is dramaturging The Sleeping Sword (Adapted by Tatty Hennessy) at the Watermill Theatre in November. Tinted is the most personal thing she has ever written & she is grateful to the successive teams of people who have helped her tell the story.

Performer: Charlotte Eyres is an actor/musician from North Somerset who graduated this summer with a degree in Drama: Comedy & Satire from Goldsmiths; having previously trained with The Actor's Workshop & the National Youth Theatre. Previously, she worked at the Camden Fringe, Vaults Festival & taken part in R&D work with The National Theatre. Charlotte also composes her own music & during lockdown arranged a piece for a Bristol based gospel choir. Tinted at the Vaults was Charlotte's professional debut & is extremely excited to be part of the team taking it to Edinburgh.