TIDE Will Play 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beachcombers will present the world premiere of Tide at Greenside @ George Street's Lime Studio as part of the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Produced, directed, and written by Langyue “Petunia” Hu, the show will run from August 12th - 24th. Tide follows the love story of two girls named Cordelia and Luna who join a silent retreat near the ocean only to realize its problematic nature. They find comfort in each other, exploring new connections after their shared trauma of sexual assault and familial loss.

The experimental two-woman show stands out through its poetic language, intimate and nuanced representation of trauma, and bold use of paint. The stage is a blank canvas with three bottles of red, blue, and yellow paint. As the story unfolds, two actors smear it everywhere, transforming it into ocean, moon, beach, dandelion, honey, gold, tear, blood…All of this leads up to a forbidden kiss, but with paint.

The Beachcombers is an international actors ensemble founded by Langyue “Petunia” Hu who is based between New York and Shanghai. The entirely female and non-binary creative team with diverse cultural backgrounds aims to shine a light on underrepresented identities and trauma. Their creative methods are deeply rooted in physical movements, visual metaphors, absurdism, and eco-feminism. In Tide's Edinburgh Fringe Production, the creative team includes LANGYUE “PETUNIA” HU as producer-director-writer, YIFAN CHENG as designer, and EMIE LIU as stage manager. The cast will feature LAN “LISA” JIANG as Luna, DIANXI “ATHENA” YIN as CORDELIA.

Venue: Greenside @ George Street, Lime Studio

Dates: August 12th - 24th (not 18)

Time: 10:30 (0hr40)

Ticket Price: £12 (full) / £6 (preview on first three days)

Venues box office: boxoffice@greensidevenue.co.uk

Fringe box office: +44 (0)131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for 12+

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More