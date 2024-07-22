THINGS WE WILL MISS Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new collage-style devised work exploring the (potential) collapse of the Anthropocene. Driven by image, light, and sound rather than linear narrative, the work viscerally explores the grief and beauty, the horror and hope inherent in being alive in this very moment.

Developed out of material workshopped with young artists in 2022, Things We Will Miss is an attempt to make sense of the climate crisis - a story very much of our time. Born of the debris of late stage capitalism, it explores theatrical tools that share that experience in new and exciting ways, featuring performers in disparate roles, including an amateur astronomer, a park ranger, mythological prophet Cassandra, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, and ultimately, themselves.

The production is an intergenerational collaboration between young professionals in their early-mid 20s, and producing artistic director Emily K Harrison who has taught at universities across the United States, as well as at Brunel University London (UK). The cast is comprised of her former students, now scattered across the United States, with material aired via regular Zoom meetings, before a workshop production premiered in Summer of 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Nathaniel Klein, a Madison, Wisconsin-based artist who has worked on the project since its inception notes: 'I've loved seeing how this piece has evolved since we began devising. Everyone has to put a little bit of themselves into the piece, and that kind of sharing is transformative.'

Harrison explains: 'The narrative structure for the piece is very loose - it has an ephemeral feel. It's a collection of vignettes, songs, and images that explore our relationship to the climate crisis, to the fear and grief we feel. We're largely focusing on the things we love - the people, and places, and experiences we will miss if we lose them. We're also focused on the power we have, collectively, to radically shift the trajectory we're on.'

Founded in 2006 in Boulder, Colorado, the mission of square product theatre is to engage in radical acts of inquiry that leave an audience with just as many questions as answers. Since 2006 the company has presented twenty world premieres and fourteen regional premieres of new, innovative performance work, including work produced in Denver, Austin, Chicago, and New York, as well as the company's home base in Colorado.

Things We Will Miss created and/or performed by Savanna Arellano, Jess Buttery, Juliet Davidson, Leslie De La Rosa, Rosie Glasscock, Del Gonzales, Emily K Harrison, Chanel Karimkhani, Nathaniel Klein, Emma Miller, Meraly Morales, and is directed by Emily K Harrison.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More