THE ROCK 'N' ROLL HITMAKERS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL HITMAKERS runs 2 -11 August at Le Monde – Shanghai (venue 47).

When it comes to the music business … Phil Wainman is the business!

Phil Wainman is an English record producer, songwriter and former drummer. His CV reads like a Who’s Who of the late Twentieth Century rock ‘n’ roll scene. and what Phil doesn’t know about the British music industry of the ‘60s, 70’s and ‘80’s ain’t worth knowing.

In the 1960s, he played drums for artists as diverse as Shirley Bassey and Jimmy Cliff and The Rolling Stones favourite band The Paramounts, later to renamed Procal Harum.

In the 1970s he crossed to the other side of the mixing desk to produce for a band called Sweet. Working with the legendary songwriting duo Chapman and Chinn, together they had 11 top twenty records including the number one hit Blockbuster. Then came Bay City Rollers for whom he wrote and produced another number one - Bye Bye Baby, followed by a number one album, another number one single - Give A Little Love and so on. Hot on those platform heels, there were gold and silver albums with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Mud, ShowaddyWaddy, Dollar, Darts and Generation X featuring Billy Idol and then of course The Boomtown Rats with I Don’t Like Mondays.



In all Phil has sold over 200 million records worldwide and they’re still still selling!

This August, he comes to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time with an Audience Q&A featuring special guests. Together, they discuss some of the iconic artists with whom they have worked. An excellent raconteur – he delves into his fascinating past to offer a rare insight into life in the heart of the music industry – a highly entertaining and educational afternoon is guaranteed, full of funny and poignant music stories and maybe a bit of dirt to dish.

