THE RETREAT Hosted by Rebekka Johnson & Anne Gregory To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Retreat will showcase a mix of the best guest acts from across the Fringe ranging from stand-ups, drag performers, sketch comedians and musicians.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

The Retreat is an absurd comedy narrative variety show, hosted by comedians Rebekka Johnson (star of Netflix's GLOW, one half 'The Beatdown Biddies' wrestling duo) and Anne Gregory (PARKS AND RECREATION), coming to the Underbelly for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe every night at 8pm. The show lampoons a kick-off event at a corporate retreat for the fictional company - 'Men-ses Period Panties' - and features an array of guests in between the hosts' campy, alt-comedy turns.

The Retreat takes comedy variety to the next level. Our charismatic but demented hosts - She-E-O's of Men-ses; Diana Corn (self-proclaimed "feminist disrupter") and Silver Surfer (clueless nepo baby) - reveal that Men-ses is failing miserably (mostly it seems, because they are colossal idiots who have no idea about running a company, and partly because Men-ses Panties are stupidly expensive, horrifically ugly, extremely toxic and don't absorb a damn thing). Starting the show with an unwanted striptease to "It's Raining Men (SES)," our hosts prove that they have zero shame when they proudly display their hideous menstrual undies. The hosts then share ridiculous PowerPoint presentations, read horrendous customer reviews and even sync their periods with the audience by howling at the blood moon.

The Retreat will showcase a mix of the best guest acts from across the Fringe ranging from stand-ups, drag performers, sketch comedians and musicians (including "The Retreat's producer, Kate Nash, fitting her Edinburgh performances around her live music gigs in August. Kate will appear as often as her schedule allows - exact dates TBC). Each night, our delusional "boss babes" will interweave the guest performers' acts into their show, improvising new elements of the plot; making each performance part of the "Men-ses" storyline.

Anne and Rebekka are ecstatic to be having their World Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe at the Underbelly. They have been workshopping their show in their hometown of Los Angeles to sold out crowds. A little more about our hosts:

Rebekka Johnson is most known for playing Dawn Rivecca on all 30 episodes of the Netflix series Glow. She is also one-third of the award-winning musical comedy trio, The Apple Sisters, and a founding member of Neutrino: The Instant Movie which played Edinburgh in 2003. She writes and directs movies and television in Los Angeles and is currently developing a project for the UK with the iconic Kate Nash.

Anne Gregory is an award-winning writer, actor and comedian. She has written on TruTV's comedy Those Who Can't, Adult Swim's animated comedy Mr. Pickles, Momma Named Me Sheriff, MTV's Punk'd, and Awesomeness TV's Betch Sketch. As an actor she has appeared on American Crime Story: Impeachment, Adam Ruins Everything, Parks and Recreation, Drunk Wedding, HBO's Funny or Die Presents and Punk'd. Anne's true love is live comedy and she performs sketch, improv and stand-up around Los Angeles at the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Producer, Kate Nash is most known for her vast musical career including her hit song, Foundations. In 2008, she won the Brit Award for Best Female Artist. She met Rebekka while portraying Rhonda Richardson on Netflix's Glow and they went on to create short films that played at SXSW and on HULU. She has also leant her musical talents to the Off-Broadway production, ONLY GOLD.

The Retreat will be performed at 8.00pm in Underbelly Cowgate (Big Belly) from: 3rd - 27th August (not 14th)

Booking Link: Click Here




