THE LONG PIGS Comes To The Edinburgh Fringe For Its UK Debut

Come one; come all to the grimmest show on earth. Enter a macabre world of abattoir dwelling, grey nosed, genocidal clowns, hell-bent on purging the world of their red nosed compatriots. Buy the ticket; join the cult; step inside the surreal imagination of one of Australia's most established, respected and critically acclaimed theatre ensembles, gone wild with the very blackest comedy and boundary-pushing physical theatre.

This is a grisly pig-eat-pig world where exclusion, derision and brutality get you places. However, the count of the catch reveals all is not well. Our sinister heroes are one nose short! In their search for the victim who has thus eluded them, the horrifyingly hilarious trio combine the forbidding with the farcical, gathering all that is sinister and taking it to an altogether darker place.

The show is a dissection of individuality and difference, a frightening warning about the horror of the 'unknown stranger', and ethnic cleansing; The Long Pigs grapples with adult themes in a complex and equivocal way. It also takes the term gallows humour to a whole new level. A profound and stylistically arresting performance, audiences will cackle with laughter even as they wince, tremble and feel their spines tingle.

Selling out in Melbourne and a huge hit at the Sydney International Arts Festival, the show is directed by Susie Dee (Dee & Cornelius) with elegant set, sound and lighting design, elevated by the crowning accomplishments of the three performers.

Nicci Wilks, Clare Bartholomew and Mozes, each with considerable reputations on both these shores and at home in Australia, play the protagonists.

Nicci is one of the most established Australian physical circus performers to perform at this year's Edinburgh Fringe. As well as The Long Pigs, Nicci can be seen in equally critically acclaimed SHIT at Summerhall.

Also one of the foremost contemporary clown performers in Oz, Clare is best known in Edinburgh for her work on Die Roten Punkte (Otto and Astrid).

Mozes is an exceptional aerialist and physical comedian who has worked with internationally acclaimed award-winning company Acrobat, toured internationally with Circus Oz, and for the last decade, has been a core member of Company 2 co-devising and performing in Cantina and Scotch & Soda.

The Long Pigs runs from 1st - 25th August (not 7th, 12th, 19th) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/long-pigs





