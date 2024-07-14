THE LAST INCEL to Play Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by 2014's 'Gamergate' scandal of a misogynistic online harassment campaign against feminism in video games and the Elliot Rogers attacks in California from the same year, The Last Incel is a dark satire that explores the toxic world of Incels – an online community of “involuntarily celibate” men who blame women and society for keeping sex from them – and what happens when their ideology and bond is challenged. When one of the members of an Incel group chat admits he's had a one-night stand with a journalist who later invades the group chat, some of the men are forced to question their beliefs, and the unthinkable idea that women might just be people after all creates havoc in their tight-knit cell.

The term incel dates back to the 1990's and rose to prominence in the 2010's. Many incels are recruited and active on social media, gaming chatrooms and forums such as Reddit and 4chan where they vent their frustrations in often extreme and violent language. Some forums including Reddit have tried to remove incel communities from their platform, but many groups have remained online. They are an extension of the “manosphere”: online discussions that promote male supremacy and antiquated gender norms.

Jamie Sykes said, “We approach the subject through comedy and empathy. Not to legitimise the actions of these characters but to allow us to slice away the beliefs from the person underneath and see the suffering and loneliness that has led them down this dark path''

Jamie Sykes is a writer, director and improviser based in Dublin. His short Goose & Gander screened at Galway Film Fleadh 2019 and received a special mention at Indie Cork film festival. In 2018 his short Bath Mat won the one minute film festival at the Fleadh. He is scheduled to shoot his next short Cousins later this year. Coffee Kid, which he co-wrote and directed, had successful runs at Dublin and Edinburgh Fringe festivals and was recommended as RTE's top pick of the festival. He trained as a script editor on Screen Skills Ireland's First Draft and Beyond Programme under Mary Kate and Rachel O'Flanagan and has consulted on a number of pilots and shorts with a focus on comedic and narrative structure. The Last Incel had a sold out run at Smock Alley Theatre.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages +18, contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, Strong language/swearing

Company information

Directed by Jamie Sykes

Written by Jamie Sykes

Lighting design by Ciaran Gallagher

Sound design by Jamie Sykes

Cast

Justine Stafford, Goblins Goblins Goblins, Jackson Ryan, Fiachra Corkery, Niall Johnson

Performance information

Underbelly, Bristo Square, Teviot Place, EH8 9AG

31 July – 25 August (not 12), 17.30 – 18.30

Previews 31 July – 2 Aug: £8 (£7 concs)

4 – 12, 13 - 25 £12.50 (£11.50 concs)

underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

Comments

