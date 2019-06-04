THE LAST FIVE YEARS Returns To PQA Venues This August

Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical, The Last Five Years, returns to PQA Venues @Riddle's Court (venue 277) this Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2-26 August (excl. 5, 12, 19) at 14:00, following last year's sell-out run. The very best of Edinburgh's musical theatre talent is involved, with Connor Burnett delighted to be returning to the role of Jamie, and Lori Davidson thrilled to be making her professional debut as Cathie.

Connor Burnett is a 2018 Musical Theatre degree graduate from The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh. Credits whilst in training include An Evening With Jonathan Reid Gealt (Vocalist), Dames At Sea (Ensemble), Fame (Goody), My Favourite Year (Sy Benson) and A Christmas Wish (Featured Vocalist). Upon graduating, Connor went straight into The Last Five Years at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018. Shortly after, he boarded the AIDASOL on which he has spent the past year cruising around the Norwegian Fjords, performing as Lead Vocalist.

Lori Davidson, who is making her professional debut as Cathy, is currently studying for her BA Hons Musical Theatre degree at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts. Credits during training include Fame (Carmen Diaz) and Oklahoma! (Laurey Williams). Lori was a Featured Soloist in A Christmas Wish at the Usher Hall last year.

Gerard Bentall, the production's Director and Musical Director, is currently Head of Singing at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts. Having trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Gerard has also worked as a performer and vocal consultant for many West End shows

including Les Misérables, the Jesus Christ Superstar arena tour, Peggy Sue Got Married and Fame. Gerard has taught in many of London's leading drama schools.

The Last Five Years is a two-character musical tracking the story of Jamie and Cathy, twenty-something New Yorkers. Cathy is struggling to find work and Jamie is an aspiring author who is suddenly offered an incredible book deal. As their paths begin to diverge, the young lovers' relationship also begins to shift and change. An emotional and intimate musical, The Last Five Years eschews the traditional formula of musical theatre and introduces a distinct, new structure that sees Jamie move forwards through the relationship and Cathy move backwards, with both characters meeting briefly on stage as their stories intertwine.

For more information, and to book visit: https://pqavenues.co.uk/event/the-last-five-years/.





