THE FULL MONTY Comes to The King's

Simon Beaufoy's THE FULL MONTY gets down to business at the King's Theatre in Glasgow later this month with an all-star cast and stellar moves as part of the production's final ever UK tour.

Opening on Tuesday 23 April and running until Saturday 27 April, this is the production's third appearance at the venue following hugely successful runs in 2014 and 2017.

The cast will be led by Gary Lucy (Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, Danny Pennant in EastEnders, DS Will Fletcher in The Bill, Kyle Pascoe in Footballer's Wives, winner of Dancing on Ice) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (best known as Tony in Dinnerladies and for his regular appearances playing Alastair Campbell on Bremner, Bird and Fortune) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Norman the Doorman in Benidorm, Mick Johnson in Brookside, PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine and soon to be seen as Mike in Coronation Street) as Horse, Joe Gill (Finn Barton in Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Rhys in Torchwood and Pete in Hollyoaks) as Dave and James Redmond (Finn in Hollyoaks and Abs Denham in Casualty).

The stage play has become one of the most phenomenal theatrical production ever. This "chuffing brilliant" production about six out-of-work, improvised steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain's most successful shows.

The screenplay has been adapted by the original Oscar and BAFTA winning writer, of the film, Simon Beaufoy and features several a hilarious and heartfelt moments sound-tracked to the iconic songs of the movie including tunes from Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

THE FULL MONTY is Simon Beaufoy's first work for the theatre. Simon's screen credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Salmon Fishing in Yemen, 127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire and, of course, The Full Monty.

This new production will be directed by Rupert Hall who credits include directing the films Leatherbird, Mole Hills, and Rolling with Punches. Rupert is also an actor and has been a previous cast members of The Full Monty and known from Coronation Street where he played Jaime Baldwin.

The 2019 UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy's THE FULL MONTY, based on the Fox Searchlight Pictures motion picture, is presented by award-winning theatre producers David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers and is a Sheffield Theatres production.





