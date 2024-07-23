THE BRONZE BOY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE BRONZE BOY, a thought-provoking new play about school shootings and gun crime in the USA, is receiving its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

Performances run at Greenside @ Riddles Court – Thistle Theatre (v16), August 2-24 (not 11 or 18), 15.00, 50mins.

Former television star Fedelis Spector gave up her successful career after her son, Jessie, was killed in a high school shooting. In a female road trip like no other, she is driving Art major Taylor Kriss, her son’s best friend and a survivor of the same shooting, from New Jersey to Chicago for her college graduate presentation. Coming along for the ride is The Bronze Boy, a life-sized statue that Taylor made in Jessie’s memory, which Fedelis keeps beside her at all times. But what Fedelis doesn’t realize is that Taylor has also hidden some deadly contraband in the car…

According to the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a national non-profit organisation founded by bereaved family members after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 12 children die from gun violence in the USA every day, while another 32 are shot and injured. Guns are the leading cause of death (including suicide) among American children and teens; one in ten gun deaths are aged 19 or younger. Since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 338,000 students in the USA have experienced gun violence at school.

The Bronze Boy does not glorify the shooter (who remains anonymous throughout), but describes the devastating effects on all those whose lives are touched by his actions, long after the TV crews and reporters have gone home, and also examines the ease with which lethal weapons can be obtained in the USA. Funny, heartbreaking, provocative and thought-provoking, it asks if the artist’s voice can be heard over the growing din of gunfire.

THE BRONZE BOY TEAM: Playwright/Producer Nancy Hamada; Actress ‘Fedelis’/Producer Nicole Greevy; Actress ‘Taylor’ August Kiss Fegley; Actor All Male Roles/Director Todd Faulkner; Producer Mia Borrelli; Associate Producer Tony Mykoniatis; Associate Production Manager; Jay Nelson. Casting by Erica Jensen, CSA (Calleri Jensen Davis).

