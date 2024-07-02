THAT'S NOT MY NAME Comes to Edinburgh Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rooted in writer and performer Sammy Trotman's experience of a personality disorder diagnosis, That's Not My Name is an unflinching interrogation of the mental health system and the effect rigid labels have on those in treatment and wider society. Having begun writing the show in rehab following a burst of creativity during hospitalisation with minimal arts training, Sammy plays multiple characters from nurses, doctors and their own father, as they look back over their journey with brutal honesty. A melting pot of theatre, physical performance and comedy with some original and parody songs, the show aims to rip up the disorder classification system along with the social construct of sanity, and challenges the audience to do the same.

Sammy said, “There are no consequences for me to say what I think or be honest about myself in the context of a theatre, because it's just a show. Suddenly I can say things that I wouldn't be able to if I tried to fight what I believe is a rights issue from inside the mental health ‘system'. Plus, you literally cannot handfist the point that sanity is context dependent more so than by using a context in which to perform insanity. I guess you could say three of us (Covered in Jam) were delusional in making this because none of us knew what the hell we were doing. It has not been a conventional process, it doesn't conform and I hope it inspires others to make art without following the rules''

That's Not My Name debuted in 2022 and received Arts Council funding for a UK Tour in 2023 (produced by ASYLUM ARTS) and since sold out all venues across the UK including Cabaret at The Wales Millenium Centre, Camden People's Theatre and Brighton Fringe. Sammy is working alongside charity Emotions are Not Illnesses who facilitated a number of post-show workshops during the tour. There will be post-show workshops during the Fringe run once a week each Monday via zoom which anyone can request to join via the show's Instagram channel.

Covered in Jam (CIC) is NOT a Theatre Company. They are an early career collaboration of untrained, untested and unapologetic theatre makers; Sammy Trotman, Jake Rix and Scott Ward who were brought together by the creation of That's Not My Name. They are obsessed with cynicism as much as they are with play and they recommend entering their work with no other expectation. Their main interest in the creative industry is to bring about community through uncensored creativity, foster artist connection & showcase new work. Alongside That's Not My Name, Covered in Jam also host regular scratch nights to showcase chaos & encourage emerging artist camaraderie.

Brightmouth Productions is a collaboration between artists and producers Theo Moore and Nathan Charles. They are producers of the 5* critically acclaimed and British Comedy Guide recommended Holly Spillar: HOLE, one of the ‘Top Ten Best Reviewed Comedy Shows' at Edinburgh Fringe 2023. Other credits include: Kissing a Fool (Kings Head Theatre / Edinburgh Fringe) HOLY SH*T, (Riverside Studios) GUNK (Etcetera Theatre), For Dom (Camden People's Theatre), ARCADE (Staffordshire St), When The Fun Stops, Try Again? (Omnibus Theatre) Red Biscuit: Little Town Blue (Lion & Unicorn) Red Biscuit: The Very Well-Fed Caterpillar (Edinburgh Fringe (UK Tour) and For Me and You (R&D).

Sammy Trotman is a mad artist and activist whose work marries observational comedy with absurdism whilst teetering on the edges of acceptability. With no real established background but armed with delusional thinking and a keen interest in human behaviour, That's Not My Name was Sammy's first leap into the creative industry which has been met with both critical acclaim and confusion. Alongside TNMN Sammy is an associate artist with the Camden People's Theatre and continues to make work both online and in person which derails perceptions of sanity by calling out the hypocrisy of social normativity. Sammy is from Reading, UK where they work as an Indoor Cycling instructor.

Running Time: 75 mins | Suitable for ages 16+

Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, nudity, scenes of a sexual nature, scenes of violence, strobe lighting and strong language/swearing

