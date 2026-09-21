THANKS FOR BEING HERE to Play the Tron Theatre

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Tron Theatre Company will welcome theatre performance collective, Ontroerend Goed, to the main stage, with their theatre production, Thanks for Being Here. Performances will run Thu 22 & Fri 23 October at 7.30pm.

Thanks for Being Here is an ode to the audience and was last seen in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2025 where it gathered a stunning collection of 4 and 5 star reviews.

It is a witty and ingenious play of video and viewpoints with a blurring of boundaries between audience and performers, because without an audience, there is no theatre. Thanks For Being Here is a show of video and perspective where the audience just have to sit back, relax, and be celebrated. That is because Ontroerend Goed has been making interactive theatre for over 20 years – especially for people who don’t particularly like interactive theatre!

In their own words ‘On stage: us. In the audience: you. We will watch. Ourselves, but especially each other, as a group. We’ll switch roles. Maybe you’ll see yourself, as part of the audience, or even as a character. Without you, there would be no performance. So, thank you for being here.’

Ontroerend Goed, a Belgian collective based in Ghent, has earned international praise for creating inventive, immersive, and often daring performances that blur the lines between stage and audience. Since their beginnings in the early 2000s, they have developed a body of work that fuses theatrical craft with elements of games, intimate exchanges, and social experiments. They invite those who attend not simply to watch, but to step into the structure of the piece, exploring themes of trust, choice, influence, and the fragile bonds between people.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 17 Hrs 19 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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