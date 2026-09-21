THANKS FOR BEING HERE to Play the Tron Theatre
The eight-time Fringe First winner brings its audience-centered interactive production to Glasgow.
Tron Theatre Company will welcome theatre performance collective, Ontroerend Goed, to the main stage, with their theatre production, Thanks for Being Here. Performances will run Thu 22 & Fri 23 October at 7.30pm.
Thanks for Being Here is an ode to the audience and was last seen in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2025 where it gathered a stunning collection of 4 and 5 star reviews.
It is a witty and ingenious play of video and viewpoints with a blurring of boundaries between audience and performers, because without an audience, there is no theatre. Thanks For Being Here is a show of video and perspective where the audience just have to sit back, relax, and be celebrated. That is because Ontroerend Goed has been making interactive theatre for over 20 years – especially for people who don’t particularly like interactive theatre!
In their own words ‘On stage: us. In the audience: you. We will watch. Ourselves, but especially each other, as a group. We’ll switch roles. Maybe you’ll see yourself, as part of the audience, or even as a character. Without you, there would be no performance. So, thank you for being here.’
Ontroerend Goed, a Belgian collective based in Ghent, has earned international praise for creating inventive, immersive, and often daring performances that blur the lines between stage and audience. Since their beginnings in the early 2000s, they have developed a body of work that fuses theatrical craft with elements of games, intimate exchanges, and social experiments. They invite those who attend not simply to watch, but to step into the structure of the piece, exploring themes of trust, choice, influence, and the fragile bonds between people.
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